Monitor billable active-user usage with the Buildkite API

You can now monitor your organization's billable active-user usage programmatically and compare it with your contracted allowance. Send the count to observability tools such as Datadog to track usage over time, or include it in internal license, billing, and compliance reporting.

The Average monthly active users figure shown on the Organization Usage page is available through both Buildkite APIs:

REST: GET /v2/organizations/{org}/usage returns { "active_users_count": <integer> } and requires the read_organizations scope.

returns and requires the scope. GraphQL: Query the activeUsersCount field on Organization .

Both APIs require authorized membership of the organization and return the same value as the Usage page for its current summary period. For monthly subscriptions, that is the number of distinct users active in the current billing period. For annual subscriptions, it is the average of each calendar month's distinct active users across the current month and the previous six months.

The count includes billing-child organizations, with a user active in several of them counted once in each month.

To get started, see the organization usage REST API and the GraphQL organizations cookbook.