Anka Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps in Anka virtual machines.
The plugin will create a cloned VM to run commands inside of and will then delete the VM on pipeline status
cancellation,
failure, or
success.
You do not need to install the Buildkite agent in the VM, the plugin will do that for you using the host’s Buildkite agent.
Prerequisites
- You need to ensure your Anka Nodes (host machines running Anka software) have the Buildkite agent installed and show under your Agents listing inside of Buildkite.
- You need to install the Anka CLI on your host machines.
- EC2 Mac users: You must launch your agents with
no-pty=truein the agent config in order for licensing as a non-root user to function for anka CLI commands.
Pipeline Step Definition Example
steps:
- label: "Build"
key: "build-key"
command: make build
plugins:
- veertuinc/anka#v2.1.0:
vm-name: 26.3-arm64
# Mounts the agent’s builds root into the VM (see “Host directory mounts” below).
mount-host-path: "${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}"
- label: "Test"
key: "test-key"
command: make test
depends_on:
- "build-key"
plugins:
- veertuinc/anka#v2.1.0:
vm-name: 26.3-arm64
# Repeat mount-host-path on every step that runs inside the VM; clones are per job.
mount-host-path: "${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}"
The first step runs the build with the host directory shared into the guest. The second runs tests in a new VM clone, so it needs the same
mount-host-path (and options like
mount-guest-folder-name /
guest-build-path) if the tests rely on that share.
Note: Use
key on steps when using
depends_on.
Hook Steps
|Hook
|Description
pre-checkout
|Download the specified virtual machine template from your registry (if applicable).
post-checkout
|Clone the virtual machine template to a temporary step-specific VM and perform any modifications to the VM (e.g. CPU, RAM, MAC address).
pre-command
|Run any of your
pre-commands (see below).
command
|Start the cloned virtual machine, copy any files from the host to the VM, and then run
buildkite-agent bootstrap inside. After, copy any files from the VM to the host.
post-command
|Run any of your
post-commands (see below).
pre-exit
|Perform any clean up steps
Step Configuration
|Option
|Description
|Example
vm-name
|Anka VM Template to use as the base. The plugin creates a step-specific clone prior to execution.
macos-base
vm-registry-tag
|Tag for the VM Template to pull from the Anka Cloud Registry.
latest
vm-registry-version
|Version number for the VM Template in the Anka Registry.
1
always-pull
|Pull the VM Template before cloning. Use
true or
"shrink" to remove other local tags. Registry failures do not fail the build.
true
environment-file
|Path to a file with additional environment variables to inject into the VM. The agent’s job environment is always passed.
./my-env.txt
mount-host-path
|Share a host directory into the VM (Anka 3.9.0+; Apple silicon hosts only). The plugin runs
anka modify … mount host_path[:guest_folder_name] in post-checkout; the guest sees the share under
/Volumes/My Shared Files/<mount-guest-folder-name>. Paths may include
${BUILDKITE_*} placeholders; the plugin expands these from the job environment.
"${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}" or
"/tmp/buildkite-cache"
mount-guest-folder-name
|Guest folder name under
/Volumes/My Shared Files/ (CLI
guest_folder_name; default
buildkite).
buildkite
guest-build-path
|Overrides
buildkite-agent bootstrap --build-path when using
mount-host-path. Defaults to
/Volumes/My Shared Files/<mount-guest-folder-name>.
/Volumes/My Shared Files/buildkite
bootstrap-args
|Extra arguments appended to
buildkite-agent bootstrap inside the VM (space-separated tokens). Supports
${BUILDKITE_*} expansion like other path options. Example:
--skip-checkout when using a shared host build directory. Values containing spaces are not split safely; prefer flags like
--flag=value.
--skip-checkout or
--log-level debug
copy-in-host-path
|Host path to copy into the VM before bootstrap. Use
:step_key: and
:agent_id: placeholders. Copy-in is skipped if the path does not exist. Must be used with
copy-in-vm-path.
"/tmp/buildkite-cache/:agent_id:/:step_key:"
copy-in-vm-path
|Destination path in the VM for
copy-in-host-path. Must be used with
copy-in-host-path.
/tmp/buildkite-cache
copy-out-vm-path
|VM path to copy back to the host after bootstrap. Must be used with
copy-out-host-path.
/tmp/buildkite-cache
copy-out-host-path
|Host destination for
copy-out-vm-path. Use
:step_key: and
:agent_id: placeholders. Copy-out copies contents (not the folder). Created if missing. Must be used with
copy-out-vm-path.
"/tmp/buildkite-cache/:agent_id:/:step_key:"
wait-time
|Run
sleep inside the VM before bootstrap for sntp time sync. Use
true for 10s default, or an integer for custom seconds.
true or
15
debug
|Enable debug output within the plugin.
true
anka-debug
|Enable
anka --debug output when running anka commands.
true
cleanup
|Set to
false to leave cloned images for investigation. Use
cancel-grace-period=60 on the agent.
false
pre-commands
|(DANGEROUS) Commands to run on the HOST before guest commands. E.g. download artifacts. Double-escape variables.
|YAML list
post-commands
|(DANGEROUS) Commands to run on the HOST after guest commands. E.g. upload artifacts. VM names are
${vm_name}-${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}.
|YAML list
failover-registries
|List of registries to try if the default is unavailable. Uses the first available.
['registry_1', 'registry_2']
modify-cpu
|Stop VM, set CPU cores, then run commands.
6
modify-ram
|Stop VM, set memory (G), then run commands.
32
modify-mac
|Stop VM, set MAC address, then run commands.
00:1B:44:11:3A:B7
Deprecated and removed (v2.0.0):
workdir,
workdir-create,
bash-interactive,
pre-execute-sleep,
pre-execute-ping-sleep,
wait-network,
volume,
no-volume
Host directory mounts
- Anka CLI must be 3.9.0 or newer; otherwise the plugin fails with a clear error (
anka versionis checked in post-checkout).
BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATHis defined by the Buildkite agent (host builds root, e.g.
~/.buildkite-agent/builds). Use
"${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}"in
mount-host-pathto share that directory. Do not try to override
BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATHin step
env—Buildkite ignores it and the mount would not use your custom value. For a different host directory, set your own variable (e.g.
ANKA_MOUNT_HOST_PATH) in
envand set
mount-host-pathto
"${ANKA_MOUNT_HOST_PATH}".
- With
mount-host-pathset,
buildkite-agent bootstrapis run with
--build-pathset to
guest-build-path, or by default
/Volumes/My Shared Files/<mount-guest-folder-name>. Without
mount-host-path, bootstrap uses
--build-path build(relative workspace path in the VM).
- Before bootstrap, the command hook runs
anka mount <clone>so mount status appears in the job log.
Copy options
- copy-in and copy-out paths support
:step_key:and
:agent_id:placeholders. Buildkite pre-interpolates plugin config and may omit
${BUILDKITE_STEP_KEY}; use the placeholders instead. Quotes are required for
:step_key:in YAML (e.g.
"/tmp/cache/:agent_id:/:step_key:").
- copy-in is skipped if the host path does not exist.
- copy-out copies the contents of the VM path into the host path (not the folder itself). The plugin creates
copy-out-host-pathif it does not exist.
Other options
- always-pull: If the registry is down and the pull fails, the plugin will not fail the build. Monitor for registry availability.
- cleanup: When set to
false, run the buildkite agent with
cancel-grace-period=60; the default 10 seconds is not enough time.
- pre-commands / post-commands: Double-escape variables you don’t want eval to interpolate too soon. Cloned VM names are
${vm_name}-${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}.
Example:
pre-commands and
post-commands
steps:
- command: make test
plugins:
- veertuinc/anka#v2.0.0:
vm-name: macos-base
pre-commands:
- 'echo 123 && echo 456'
- 'buildkite-agent artifact download "build.tar.gz" . --step "build"'
- 'echo \\$variableOnTheHost'
Example:
failover-registries
steps:
- command: make test
plugins:
- veertuinc/anka#v2.0.0:
vm-name: macos-base
failover-registries:
- 'registry_1'
- 'registry_2'
- 'registry_3'
Development
Testing
make lint
make shellcheck
make bats
A real pipeline
- Install the buildkite-agent on your macos host machine.
- Install the anka CLI on your macos host machine.
- Start the buildkite agent on your macos host machine.
- Go to https://buildkite.com/veertu-inc/anka-buildkite-plugin-test and you’ll see your branch.
- Add the proper test changes to pipeline.yml and commit.
- Run the pipeline and you’ll see the test results.