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Anka Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps in Anka virtual machines.

The plugin will create a cloned VM to run commands inside of and will then delete the VM on pipeline status cancellation, failure, or success.

You do not need to install the Buildkite agent in the VM, the plugin will do that for you using the host’s Buildkite agent.

Prerequisites

  • You need to ensure your Anka Nodes (host machines running Anka software) have the Buildkite agent installed and show under your Agents listing inside of Buildkite.
  • You need to install the Anka CLI on your host machines.
  • EC2 Mac users: You must launch your agents with no-pty=true in the agent config in order for licensing as a non-root user to function for anka CLI commands.

Pipeline Step Definition Example

steps:
  - label: "Build"
    key: "build-key"
    command: make build
    plugins:
      - veertuinc/anka#v2.1.0:
          vm-name: 26.3-arm64
          # Mounts the agent’s builds root into the VM (see “Host directory mounts” below).
          mount-host-path: "${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}"

  - label: "Test"
    key: "test-key"
    command: make test
    depends_on:
      - "build-key"
    plugins:
      - veertuinc/anka#v2.1.0:
          vm-name: 26.3-arm64
          # Repeat mount-host-path on every step that runs inside the VM; clones are per job.
          mount-host-path: "${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}"

The first step runs the build with the host directory shared into the guest. The second runs tests in a new VM clone, so it needs the same mount-host-path (and options like mount-guest-folder-name / guest-build-path) if the tests rely on that share.

Note: Use key on steps when using depends_on.

Hook Steps

HookDescription
pre-checkoutDownload the specified virtual machine template from your registry (if applicable).
post-checkoutClone the virtual machine template to a temporary step-specific VM and perform any modifications to the VM (e.g. CPU, RAM, MAC address).
pre-commandRun any of your pre-commands (see below).
commandStart the cloned virtual machine, copy any files from the host to the VM, and then run buildkite-agent bootstrap inside. After, copy any files from the VM to the host.
post-commandRun any of your post-commands (see below).
pre-exitPerform any clean up steps

Step Configuration

OptionDescriptionExample
vm-nameAnka VM Template to use as the base. The plugin creates a step-specific clone prior to execution.macos-base
vm-registry-tagTag for the VM Template to pull from the Anka Cloud Registry.latest
vm-registry-versionVersion number for the VM Template in the Anka Registry.1
always-pullPull the VM Template before cloning. Use true or "shrink" to remove other local tags. Registry failures do not fail the build.true
environment-filePath to a file with additional environment variables to inject into the VM. The agent’s job environment is always passed../my-env.txt
mount-host-pathShare a host directory into the VM (Anka 3.9.0+; Apple silicon hosts only). The plugin runs anka modify … mount host_path[:guest_folder_name] in post-checkout; the guest sees the share under /Volumes/My Shared Files/<mount-guest-folder-name>. Paths may include ${BUILDKITE_*} placeholders; the plugin expands these from the job environment."${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}" or "/tmp/buildkite-cache"
mount-guest-folder-nameGuest folder name under /Volumes/My Shared Files/ (CLI guest_folder_name; default buildkite).buildkite
guest-build-pathOverrides buildkite-agent bootstrap --build-path when using mount-host-path. Defaults to /Volumes/My Shared Files/<mount-guest-folder-name>./Volumes/My Shared Files/buildkite
bootstrap-argsExtra arguments appended to buildkite-agent bootstrap inside the VM (space-separated tokens). Supports ${BUILDKITE_*} expansion like other path options. Example: --skip-checkout when using a shared host build directory. Values containing spaces are not split safely; prefer flags like --flag=value.--skip-checkout or --log-level debug
copy-in-host-pathHost path to copy into the VM before bootstrap. Use :step_key: and :agent_id: placeholders. Copy-in is skipped if the path does not exist. Must be used with copy-in-vm-path."/tmp/buildkite-cache/:agent_id:/:step_key:"
copy-in-vm-pathDestination path in the VM for copy-in-host-path. Must be used with copy-in-host-path./tmp/buildkite-cache
copy-out-vm-pathVM path to copy back to the host after bootstrap. Must be used with copy-out-host-path./tmp/buildkite-cache
copy-out-host-pathHost destination for copy-out-vm-path. Use :step_key: and :agent_id: placeholders. Copy-out copies contents (not the folder). Created if missing. Must be used with copy-out-vm-path."/tmp/buildkite-cache/:agent_id:/:step_key:"
wait-timeRun sleep inside the VM before bootstrap for sntp time sync. Use true for 10s default, or an integer for custom seconds.true or 15
debugEnable debug output within the plugin.true
anka-debugEnable anka --debug output when running anka commands.true
cleanupSet to false to leave cloned images for investigation. Use cancel-grace-period=60 on the agent.false
pre-commands(DANGEROUS) Commands to run on the HOST before guest commands. E.g. download artifacts. Double-escape variables.YAML list
post-commands(DANGEROUS) Commands to run on the HOST after guest commands. E.g. upload artifacts. VM names are ${vm_name}-${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}.YAML list
failover-registriesList of registries to try if the default is unavailable. Uses the first available.['registry_1', 'registry_2']
modify-cpuStop VM, set CPU cores, then run commands.6
modify-ramStop VM, set memory (G), then run commands.32
modify-macStop VM, set MAC address, then run commands.00:1B:44:11:3A:B7

Deprecated and removed (v2.0.0): workdir, workdir-create, bash-interactive, pre-execute-sleep, pre-execute-ping-sleep, wait-network, volume, no-volume

Host directory mounts

  • Anka CLI must be 3.9.0 or newer; otherwise the plugin fails with a clear error (anka version is checked in post-checkout).
  • BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH is defined by the Buildkite agent (host builds root, e.g. ~/.buildkite-agent/builds). Use "${BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH}" in mount-host-path to share that directory. Do not try to override BUILDKITE_BUILD_PATH in step env—Buildkite ignores it and the mount would not use your custom value. For a different host directory, set your own variable (e.g. ANKA_MOUNT_HOST_PATH) in env and set mount-host-path to "${ANKA_MOUNT_HOST_PATH}".
  • With mount-host-path set, buildkite-agent bootstrap is run with --build-path set to guest-build-path, or by default /Volumes/My Shared Files/<mount-guest-folder-name>. Without mount-host-path, bootstrap uses --build-path build (relative workspace path in the VM).
  • Before bootstrap, the command hook runs anka mount <clone> so mount status appears in the job log.

Copy options

  • copy-in and copy-out paths support :step_key: and :agent_id: placeholders. Buildkite pre-interpolates plugin config and may omit ${BUILDKITE_STEP_KEY}; use the placeholders instead. Quotes are required for :step_key: in YAML (e.g. "/tmp/cache/:agent_id:/:step_key:").
  • copy-in is skipped if the host path does not exist.
  • copy-out copies the contents of the VM path into the host path (not the folder itself). The plugin creates copy-out-host-path if it does not exist.

Other options

  • always-pull: If the registry is down and the pull fails, the plugin will not fail the build. Monitor for registry availability.
  • cleanup: When set to false, run the buildkite agent with cancel-grace-period=60; the default 10 seconds is not enough time.
  • pre-commands / post-commands: Double-escape variables you don’t want eval to interpolate too soon. Cloned VM names are ${vm_name}-${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}.

Example: pre-commands and post-commands

steps:
  - command: make test
    plugins:
      - veertuinc/anka#v2.0.0:
          vm-name: macos-base
          pre-commands:
            - 'echo 123 && echo 456'
            - 'buildkite-agent artifact download "build.tar.gz" . --step "build"'
            - 'echo \\$variableOnTheHost'

Example: failover-registries

steps:
  - command: make test
    plugins:
      - veertuinc/anka#v2.0.0:
          vm-name: macos-base
          failover-registries:
            - 'registry_1'
            - 'registry_2'
            - 'registry_3'

Development

Testing

make lint
make shellcheck
make bats

A real pipeline

  1. Install the buildkite-agent on your macos host machine.
  2. Install the anka CLI on your macos host machine.
  3. Start the buildkite agent on your macos host machine.
  4. Go to https://buildkite.com/veertu-inc/anka-buildkite-plugin-test and you’ll see your branch.
  5. Add the proper test changes to pipeline.yml and commit.
  6. Run the pipeline and you’ll see the test results.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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