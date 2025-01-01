  1. Resources
Tart Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps in Tart Virtual Machines.

Prequisites

This plugin assumes that your pipeline is running on an Apple Silicon host with Tart installed:

brew install cirruslabs/cli/tart

You’ll also need to install the sshpass utility program, so that the plugin will be able to connect to the Tart VMs using password-based authentication:

brew install cirruslabs/cli/sshpass

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: uname -a
    plugins:
      - cirruslabs/tart#v0.2.0:
          image: ghcr.io/cirruslabs/macos-sonoma-base:latest

Configuration

image (string, required)

Tart VM image to use.

ssh_username (string, optional)

Username to use when connecting to the VM via SSH.

Defaults to admin.

ssh_password (string, optional)

Password to use when connecting to the VM via SSH.

Defaults to admin.

headless (boolean, optional)

Whether to run the VM in headless mode (true) or with GUI (false).

Defaults to true.

always_pull (boolean, optional)

Whether to always pull the VM using tart pull before tart clone (true) or not (false).

Defaults to true.

softnet (boolean, optional)

Whether to enable software networking isolation for Tart (true) or not (false).

Defaults to false.

