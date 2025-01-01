Tart Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps in Tart Virtual Machines.
Prequisites
This plugin assumes that your pipeline is running on an Apple Silicon host with Tart installed:
brew install cirruslabs/cli/tart
You’ll also need to install the
sshpass utility program, so that the plugin will be able to connect to the Tart VMs using password-based authentication:
brew install cirruslabs/cli/sshpass
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: uname -a
plugins:
- cirruslabs/tart#v0.2.0:
image: ghcr.io/cirruslabs/macos-sonoma-base:latest
Configuration
image (
string, required)
Tart VM image to use.
ssh_username (
string, optional)
Username to use when connecting to the VM via SSH.
Defaults to
admin.
ssh_password (
string, optional)
Password to use when connecting to the VM via SSH.
Defaults to
admin.
headless (
boolean, optional)
Whether to run the VM in headless mode (
true) or with GUI (
false).
Defaults to
true.
always_pull (
boolean, optional)
Whether to always pull the VM using
tart pull before
tart clone (
true) or not (
false).
Defaults to
true.
softnet (
boolean, optional)
Whether to enable software networking isolation for Tart (
true) or not (
false).
Defaults to
false.