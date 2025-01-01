  1. Resources
DynamoDB Image Buildkite Plugin

GitHub Release

A Buildkite plugin that introspects the schema of DynamoDB tables and then publishes multi-arch (linux/arm64 and linux/amd64) amazon/dynamodb-local images with these schemas to ECR.

Usage Requirements

For this plugin to work, you must ensure the following:

Example

This will create an amazon/dynamodb-local image containing the tables Jobs and Applications and publish it to the ECR repository with URI 123456789123.dkr.ecr.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/my-ecr-repository:

steps:
  - label: Publish Dynamo Image
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/dynamodb-image#v1.3.0:
          tables:
            - Jobs
            - Applications
          repository: 123456789123.dkr.ecr.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/my-ecr-repository

To run DynamoDB on a specific port when a container is run with the image, the port argument can be provided. The following example would run DynamoDB on port 8007:

steps:
  - label: Publish Dynamo Image
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/dynamodb-image#v1.3.0:
          tables:
            - Jobs
            - Applications
          repository: 123456789123.dkr.ecr.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/my-ecr-repository
          port: 8007

Tagging

The plugin tags images differently depending on whether the build is on a feature branch or the main branch:

  • Feature branch builds will tag the image as branch-BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER, e.g., branch-4985 for a build with build number 4985
  • Main branch builds will tag the image with the latest tag

Configuration

Argument NameTypeDescription
repositorystring (required)The URI of the ECR repository to publish the image to.
tablesstring[] (required)The names of the DynamoDB tables.
portnumber (optional)The port that DynamoDB local will run on. Defaults to 8000.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

