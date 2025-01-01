DynamoDB Image Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that introspects the schema of DynamoDB tables and then publishes multi-arch (linux/arm64 and linux/amd64) amazon/dynamodb-local images with these schemas to ECR.
Usage Requirements
For this plugin to work, you must ensure the following:
- The AWS credentials to access your table are available in the environment
- Docker is logged into ECR (e.g., by using ecr-buildkite-plugin)
Example
This will create an amazon/dynamodb-local image containing the tables
Jobs and
Applications and publish it to the ECR repository with URI
123456789123.dkr.ecr.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/my-ecr-repository:
steps:
- label: Publish Dynamo Image
plugins:
- seek-oss/dynamodb-image#v1.3.0:
tables:
- Jobs
- Applications
repository: 123456789123.dkr.ecr.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/my-ecr-repository
To run DynamoDB on a specific port when a container is run with the image, the
port argument can be provided. The following example would run DynamoDB on port
8007:
steps:
- label: Publish Dynamo Image
plugins:
- seek-oss/dynamodb-image#v1.3.0:
tables:
- Jobs
- Applications
repository: 123456789123.dkr.ecr.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/my-ecr-repository
port: 8007
Tagging
The plugin tags images differently depending on whether the build is on a feature branch or the main branch:
- Feature branch builds will tag the image as
branch-BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER, e.g.,
branch-4985for a build with build number
4985
- Main branch builds will tag the image with the
latesttag
Configuration
|Argument Name
|Type
|Description
repository
string (required)
|The URI of the ECR repository to publish the image to.
tables
string[] (required)
|The names of the DynamoDB tables.
port
number (optional)
|The port that DynamoDB local will run on. Defaults to 8000.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)