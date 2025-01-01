Azure CLI Login plugin
A Buildkite plugin for logging into Azure CLI before running pipeline steps that want to interact with Azure
Currently it only supports interactive logins and identity-based logins.
If you are using interactive logins you will need to follow the instructions in the plugin output.
e.g.
Examples
The following pipeline will list all vms in the subscription after interactively logging in to the Azure CLI
steps:
- command: "az vm list"
plugins:
- cevoaustralia/azure-login#v0.0.1: ~
If you want to use the identity of the agent instance to login:
steps:
- command: "az vm list"
plugins:
- cevoaustralia/azure-login#v0.0.1:
use-identity: true
Configuration
Optional
use-identity (boolean)
Log in to Azure using the agent instace’s identity (passes
--identiy) to
az login