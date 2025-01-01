Azure Container Registry (ACR) Login plugin
A Buildkite plugin for logging into Azure Container Registry to get access to private docker repos. Note: you will need to be logged into the Azure Command Line Interface to use this plugin:
Examples
The following pipeline will log into Azure CLI with the azure-login plugin, then login to ACR before building and pushing a docker container using the docker-compose plugin
steps:
- label: ":docker: Build App Container"
plugins:
- cevoaustralia/azure-login#v0.0.1:
- cevoaustralia/azure-acr-login#v0.0.1:
name: MyACR
- docker-compose#3.0.1:
build: app
image-repository: <MyACRRAddress>/my_awesome_app
Configuration
Required
name (string)
Name of the Azure Container Registry to connect to.
Note: this is the
Name of the ACR (e.g.
MyACR), not the login server address (e.g.
myacr.azurecr.io)