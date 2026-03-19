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setup-go Buildkite Plugin

Install Go via mise, export the Go toolchain into the Buildkite step, and wire Go caches.

This plugin is intentionally opinionated:

  • mise is installed if missing or at the wrong version
  • repository-defined Go in .tool-versions, mise.toml, or .mise.toml is installed with mise install go
  • otherwise Go is installed via mise install go@<version>
  • mise env --shell bash ... is appended to $BUILDKITE_ENV_FILE
  • GOCACHE, GOMODCACHE, GOPATH, and GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE are exported automatically
  • MISE_DATA_DIR defaults match buildkite-plugins/mise-buildkite-plugin so the toolchain cache is shared

Examples

Pin a Go version

steps:
  - label: ":golang: Test"
    plugins:
      - setup-go#v0.1.0:
          version: 1.24.0
    command: go test ./...

Read the version from go.mod

steps:
  - label: ":golang: Test"
    plugins:
      - setup-go#v0.1.0: ~
    command: go test ./...

If version and version-file are unset, the plugin searches dir in this order:

  1. .tool-versions
  2. mise.toml
  3. .mise.toml
  4. go.work
  5. go.mod

For go.mod and go.work, toolchain go1.x.y wins over go 1.x, while toolchain default falls back to the go directive.

Monorepo example

steps:
  - label: ":golang: Test backend"
    plugins:
      - setup-go#v0.1.0:
          dir: backend
    command: go test ./...

Hosted agent cache volumes

cache: ".buildkite/cache-volume"

steps:
  - label: ":golang: Test"
    plugins:
      - setup-go#v0.1.0: ~
    command: go test ./...

When running on Buildkite hosted agents, the plugin automatically uses /cache/bkcache/mise for MISE_DATA_DIR and /cache/bkcache/setup-go for Go caches when a cache volume is attached. Buildkite only mounts that volume when the pipeline or step defines cache, so you still need to request one in pipeline.yml.

Configuration

  • version: Go version to install, for example 1.24.0. Highest precedence.
  • version-file: file containing the Go version. Relative paths are resolved from dir.
  • dir: directory used for version discovery. Defaults to the checkout directory.
  • mise-version (default: latest): mise version to install.
  • cache-root: root directory for GOCACHE, GOMODCACHE, GOPATH, and GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE. When set, MISE_DATA_DIR is colocated under <cache-root>/mise.

Environment

The plugin exports:

  • MISE_DATA_DIR
  • MISE_TRUSTED_CONFIG_PATHS
  • MISE_YES
  • GOCACHE
  • GOMODCACHE
  • GOPATH
  • GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE

Default MISE_DATA_DIR values match buildkite-plugins/mise-buildkite-plugin:

  • hosted agents with a cache volume: /cache/bkcache/mise
  • XDG_DATA_HOME/mise when XDG_DATA_HOME is set
  • ~/.local/share/mise otherwise

The Go cache defaults under cache-root are:

  • GOCACHE=<cache-root>/go/build
  • GOPATH=<cache-root>/go
  • GOMODCACHE=<cache-root>/go/pkg/mod
  • GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE=<cache-root>/golangci-lint

PATH is also prefixed with ${GOBIN:-${GOPATH}/bin} so installed Go tools remain available in later commands.

If the corresponding environment variables are already set, they take precedence over plugin configuration.

Development

Run plugin checks locally:

mise install
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-linter --id setup-go --path /plugin
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-tester
bats tests/pre-command.bats
"$(mise where shellcheck@0.11.0)/shellcheck-v0.11.0/shellcheck" hooks/pre-command tests/pre-command.bats

Recommended plugins

Golang Build

Building golang binaries against different versions of golang.

Official

Golang

Run a command in a specific golang docker container.

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GOPATH Checkout

Checkout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine.

Official

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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