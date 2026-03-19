setup-go Buildkite Plugin
Install Go via mise, export the Go toolchain into the Buildkite step, and wire Go caches.
This plugin is intentionally opinionated:
miseis installed if missing or at the wrong version
- repository-defined Go in
.tool-versions,
mise.toml, or
.mise.tomlis installed with
mise install go
- otherwise Go is installed via
mise install go@<version>
mise env --shell bash ...is appended to
$BUILDKITE_ENV_FILE
GOCACHE,
GOMODCACHE,
GOPATH, and
GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHEare exported automatically
MISE_DATA_DIRdefaults match
buildkite-plugins/mise-buildkite-pluginso the toolchain cache is shared
Examples
Pin a Go version
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test"
plugins:
- setup-go#v0.1.0:
version: 1.24.0
command: go test ./...
Read the version from
go.mod
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test"
plugins:
- setup-go#v0.1.0: ~
command: go test ./...
If
version and
version-file are unset, the plugin searches
dir in this order:
.tool-versions
mise.toml
.mise.toml
go.work
go.mod
For
go.mod and
go.work,
toolchain go1.x.y wins over
go 1.x, while
toolchain default falls back to the
go directive.
Monorepo example
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test backend"
plugins:
- setup-go#v0.1.0:
dir: backend
command: go test ./...
Hosted agent cache volumes
cache: ".buildkite/cache-volume"
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test"
plugins:
- setup-go#v0.1.0: ~
command: go test ./...
When running on Buildkite hosted agents, the plugin automatically uses
/cache/bkcache/mise for
MISE_DATA_DIR and
/cache/bkcache/setup-go for Go caches when a cache volume is attached. Buildkite only mounts that volume when the pipeline or step defines
cache, so you still need to request one in
pipeline.yml.
Configuration
version: Go version to install, for example
1.24.0. Highest precedence.
version-file: file containing the Go version. Relative paths are resolved from
dir.
dir: directory used for version discovery. Defaults to the checkout directory.
mise-version(default:
latest): mise version to install.
cache-root: root directory for
GOCACHE,
GOMODCACHE,
GOPATH, and
GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE. When set,
MISE_DATA_DIRis colocated under
<cache-root>/mise.
Environment
The plugin exports:
MISE_DATA_DIR
MISE_TRUSTED_CONFIG_PATHS
MISE_YES
GOCACHE
GOMODCACHE
GOPATH
GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE
Default
MISE_DATA_DIR values match
buildkite-plugins/mise-buildkite-plugin:
- hosted agents with a cache volume:
/cache/bkcache/mise
XDG_DATA_HOME/misewhen
XDG_DATA_HOMEis set
~/.local/share/miseotherwise
The Go cache defaults under
cache-root are:
GOCACHE=<cache-root>/go/build
GOPATH=<cache-root>/go
GOMODCACHE=<cache-root>/go/pkg/mod
GOLANGCI_LINT_CACHE=<cache-root>/golangci-lint
PATH is also prefixed with
${GOBIN:-${GOPATH}/bin} so installed Go tools remain available in later commands.
If the corresponding environment variables are already set, they take precedence over plugin configuration.
Development
Run plugin checks locally:
mise install
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-linter --id setup-go --path /plugin
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-tester
bats tests/pre-command.bats
"$(mise where shellcheck@0.11.0)/shellcheck-v0.11.0/shellcheck" hooks/pre-command tests/pre-command.bats