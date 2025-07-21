  1. Resources
Docker Image Push Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to build and push Docker images to a variety of container registries.

Supported providers:

  • Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR)
  • Google Artifact Registry (GAR)

Options

These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.

Required

provider (string)

The registry provider to use. Supported values: ecr, gar.

image (string)

The name of the Docker image to push (e.g., my-org/my-app).

Optional

tag (string, default: latest)

The tag for the Docker image.

verbose (boolean, default: false)

Enable debug mode, which runs the plugin scripts with set -x to provide detailed command tracing. Set to true, on, or 1 to enable.

ECR Provider Options

region (string)

The AWS region for the ECR registry.

registry-url (string)

The full URL of the ECR registry (e.g., 123456789012.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com).

GAR Provider Options

Note: Authentication is handled by the gcloud CLI. Ensure your Buildkite agent has authenticated with Google Cloud before running this plugin (e.g., using a service account key or Workload Identity Federation).

gar-project (string)

The Google Cloud project ID.

region (string, default: us)

The GAR region (e.g., us-east1) or a full GAR hostname (e.g., europe-west10-docker.pkg.dev).

repository (string)

The name of the Artifact Registry repository. If omitted, it defaults to the image name.

Examples

Push to Amazon ECR

This example pushes an image to an ECR repository.

steps:
  - label: ":docker: Build and Push"
    plugins:
      - docker-image-push#v1.0.0:
          provider: ecr
          image: my-app
          ecr:
            region: us-east-1
            registry-url: 123456789012.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com

Push to Google Artifact Registry

This example pushes an image to a GAR repository with a specific tag.

steps:
  - label: ":docker: Build and Push"
    plugins:
      - docker-image-push#v1.0.0:
          provider: gar
          image: my-app
          tag: "v1.2.3"
          gar:
            project: my-gcp-project
            region: australia-southeast1
            repository: my-docker-repo

Verbose Mode

Enable verbose mode for detailed debug output.

steps:
  - label: ":docker: Build and Push (Debug)"
    plugins:
      - docker-push#v1.0.0:
          provider: ecr
          image: my-app
          verbose: true

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
⚠️⚠️All – Requires awscli or gcloud for ECR and GAR (Google Artifact Store) respectively
Hosted (Mac) - Docker engine not available
  • ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
  • ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
  • ❌ Not supported

👩‍💻 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please open a pull request with your changes.

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

