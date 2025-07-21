Docker Image Push Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to build and push Docker images to a variety of container registries.
Supported providers:
- Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR)
- Google Artifact Registry (GAR)
Options
These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.
Required
provider (string)
The registry provider to use. Supported values:
ecr,
gar.
image (string)
The name of the Docker image to push (e.g.,
my-org/my-app).
Optional
tag (string, default:
latest)
The tag for the Docker image.
verbose (boolean, default:
false)
Enable debug mode, which runs the plugin scripts with
set -x to provide detailed command tracing. Set to
true,
on, or
1 to enable.
ECR Provider Options
region (string)
The AWS region for the ECR registry.
registry-url (string)
The full URL of the ECR registry (e.g.,
123456789012.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com).
GAR Provider Options
Note: Authentication is handled by the
gcloud CLI. Ensure your Buildkite agent has authenticated with Google Cloud before running this plugin (e.g., using a service account key or Workload Identity Federation).
gar-project (string)
The Google Cloud project ID.
region (string, default:
us)
The GAR region (e.g.,
us-east1) or a full GAR hostname (e.g.,
europe-west10-docker.pkg.dev).
repository (string)
The name of the Artifact Registry repository. If omitted, it defaults to the image name.
Examples
Push to Amazon ECR
This example pushes an image to an ECR repository.
steps:
- label: ":docker: Build and Push"
plugins:
- docker-image-push#v1.0.0:
provider: ecr
image: my-app
ecr:
region: us-east-1
registry-url: 123456789012.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com
Push to Google Artifact Registry
This example pushes an image to a GAR repository with a specific tag.
steps:
- label: ":docker: Build and Push"
plugins:
- docker-image-push#v1.0.0:
provider: gar
image: my-app
tag: "v1.2.3"
gar:
project: my-gcp-project
region: australia-southeast1
repository: my-docker-repo
Verbose Mode
Enable verbose mode for detailed debug output.
steps:
- label: ":docker: Build and Push (Debug)"
plugins:
- docker-push#v1.0.0:
provider: ecr
image: my-app
verbose: true
Compatibility
|Elastic Stack
|Agent Stack K8s
|Hosted (Mac)
|Hosted (Linux)
|Notes
|✅
|⚠️
|❌
|⚠️
|All – Requires
awscli or
gcloud for ECR and GAR (Google Artifact Store) respectively
Hosted (Mac) - Docker engine not available
- ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
- ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
- ❌ Not supported
👩💻 Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please open a pull request with your changes.
📜 License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.