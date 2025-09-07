Buildkite Python (pipenv) Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that tests a Python project using pipenv.

How it works

This example:

Assumes Python and pipenv are installed on the agent

Installs dependencies with pipenv install --deploy --dev

Runs tests using pipenv run py.test

Example pipeline step:

steps : - label : ":python: Test" commands : - pipenv install --deploy --dev - pipenv run py.test

💡 Looking for a Docker-based setup instead? Check out the Python Docker Example.

License

See LICENSE (MIT)