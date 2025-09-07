Buildkite Python (pipenv) Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that tests a Python project using pipenv.
How it works
This example:
- Assumes Python and pipenv are installed on the agent
- Installs dependencies with
pipenv install --deploy --dev
- Runs tests using
pipenv run py.test
Example pipeline step:
steps:
- label: ":python: Test"
commands:
- pipenv install --deploy --dev
- pipenv run py.test
💡 Looking for a Docker-based setup instead? Check out the Python Docker Example.
License
See LICENSE (MIT)