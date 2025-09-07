Buildkite Monorepo Example
This repository demonstrates a Buildkite setup for managing multiple pipelines within a single monorepo using the monorepo-diff plugin.
👉 See these examples in action:
- Root pipeline - detects changes and triggers other pipelines
- Service App pipeline - runs
service-apppipeline
- Test pipeline - runs
testpipeline
See the full Getting Started Guide and How to set up Continuous Integration for a monorepo using Buildkite for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.
Root pipeline: detects changed folders and triggers service/test pipelines
Service App pipeline: triggered by changes to
service-app/
Test pipeline: triggered by changes to
test/
How it works
This repository contains:
- A root pipeline (
.buildkite/pipeline.yml) that uses the
monorepo-diffplugin to detect changes and trigger sub-pipelines.
- A
service-appfolder with its own
.buildkite/pipeline.yml
- A
testfolder with its own
.buildkite/pipeline.yml
Each sub-pipeline is triggered when files within its folder change.
Setup
To get started, fork this repository and create the pipelines using the buttons below.
You can watch any directory in your monorepo by specifying the
watch attribute and its
path in the root pipeline.
For a step-by-step walkthrough, see: How to set up Continuous Integration for a monorepo using Buildkite
Project Directories Structure (simplified)
.
├── .buildkite
│ ├── pipeline.yml # Root pipeline: uses monorepo-diff
│ ├── scripts
│ │ └── git-diff-files.sh # Diff script for detecting changes
├── service-app
│ ├── .buildkite
│ │ └── pipeline.yml # service-app pipeline definition
└── test
├── .buildkite
│ └── pipeline.yml # test pipeline definition
├── README.md
Root Pipeline Example
The root pipeline uses the
monorepo-diff plugin:
steps:
- label: "Detect changed projects"
plugins:
- monorepo-diff#v1.3.0:
diff: .buildkite/scripts/git-diff-files.sh
watch:
- path: "service-app"
config:
trigger: "monorepo-service-app-example"
- path: "test"
config:
trigger: "monorepo-test-example"
Sub-Pipeline Setup
Each triggered pipeline (e.g.
monorepo-service-app-example) should have a step like the following in its pipeline settings, so it knows which config file to load:
For the
monorepo-service-app-example pipeline:
steps:
- label: ":pipeline:"
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload service-app/.buildkite/pipeline.yml"
For the
monorepo-test-example pipeline:
steps:
- label: ":pipeline:"
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload test/.buildkite/pipeline.yml"
💡 You can configure this in the Buildkite UI under Pipeline Settings → Steps, or commit a .buildkite/pipeline.yml file directly in the appropriate folder and use it as the pipeline source.
⚠️ Avoid recursion!
Each pipeline points to the same repository. To avoid recursively loading the root pipeline again (which could cause infinite loops), each sub-pipeline should explicitly upload its own
.buildkite/pipeline.ymlusing:
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload path/to/.buildkite/pipeline.yml"
GitHub Webhook Setup
Ensure GitHub webhooks or GitHub App integration is enabled for the repository:
- Go to Pipeline Settings → GitHub and follow the instructions.
- Enable Push and Pull Request events.
Create the Pipelines
1. Create the Root Pipeline
This pipeline uses the
monorepo-diff plugin to detect changes and trigger the sub-pipelines.
📄 View the full root pipeline template.
2. Create the Service App Pipeline
This pipeline will run whenever changes are detected in the
service-app/ folder.
📄 View the full service-app pipeline template.
3. Create the Test Pipeline
This pipeline will run whenever changes are detected in the
test/ folder.
📄 View the full test pipeline template.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)