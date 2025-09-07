Buildkite Golang Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that runs and tests a Golang project without using Docker.

How it works

This example:

Includes a basic main.go file that prints a message (tested via main_test.go )

) Uses Go’s built-in testing package with Testify for assertions.

package with Testify for assertions. Runs go test and go vet via .buildkite/pipeline.yml

and via Runs on a Buildkite-hosted agent with Go preinstalled (no Docker setup needed)

🐳 Interested in a Docker-based Go example instead? Check out buildkite/golang-docker-example

Requirements

A Buildkite agent with Go installed (or you can use a Buildkite-hosted agent image with Go preinstalled, like this repo does - no setup needed!) See Buildkite Hosted Agents for details.

💡 In this example, the default queue is set in the Buildkite Pipeline Settings → Steps UI, so there’s no need to specify it inside the .buildkite/pipeline.yml file.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)