Buildkite Golang Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that runs and tests a Golang project without using Docker.
How it works
This example:
- Includes a basic main.go file that prints a message (tested via
main_test.go)
- Uses Go’s built-in
testingpackage with Testify for assertions.
- Runs
go testand
go vetvia
.buildkite/pipeline.yml
- Runs on a Buildkite-hosted agent with Go preinstalled (no Docker setup needed)
🐳 Interested in a Docker-based Go example instead? Check out buildkite/golang-docker-example
Requirements
- A Buildkite agent with Go installed (or you can use a Buildkite-hosted agent image with Go preinstalled, like this repo does - no setup needed!) See Buildkite Hosted Agents for details.
💡 In this example, the default queue is set in the Buildkite Pipeline Settings → Steps UI, so there’s no need to specify it inside the
.buildkite/pipeline.ymlfile.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)