Buildkite Dynamic Pipeline Steps Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to programmatically generate dynamic steps using a shell script.

How does it work?

This pipeline starts with a single job that runs:

.buildkite/pipeline.sh | buildkite-agent pipeline upload

The script .buildkite/pipeline.sh does the following:

  • Creates a test step for each subdirectory in specs
  • Adds a deploy step if the build is on the main branch

For non-main branches build it generates:

steps:
  - command: "specs/controllers/test.sh"
    label: "controllers"
  - command: "specs/features/test.sh"
    label: "features"
  - command: "specs/models/test.sh"
    label: "models"

For a main branch build it generates:

steps:
  - command: "specs/controllers/test.sh"
    label: "controllers"
  - command: "specs/features/test.sh"
    label: "features"
  - command: "specs/models/test.sh"
    label: "models"
  - wait
  - command: "echo Deploy!"
    label: ":rocket:"

More ideas

What else could you do? The possibilities are endless. You can use this technique for custom deploy workflows, QA gates, conditional rollbacks, etc.

Tools like Jobsworth use dynamic steps to manage complex deployment logic.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)

More examples

:node:

Node.js Docker

Runs tests inside a Docker container using the official Node.js image.

Updated 7/9/2025
41
:python:

Python Docker

Runs Python tests inside a Docker container using uv for dependency management.

Updated 7/9/2025
32
:bash:

Bash

Runs a simple Bash script with artifacts and inline output.

Updated 7/9/2025
23
:rails:

Rails Parallel Docker

Runs parallel tests for a Rails app using Docker and Knapsack.

Updated 7/9/2025
20
:python:

Python (pipenv)

Tests a Python project using pipenv for dependency management.

Updated 7/9/2025
15
:golang:

Golang

Runs and tests a Go project using Buildkite, without Docker.

Updated 7/9/2025
13

