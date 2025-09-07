Buildkite Dynamic Pipeline Steps Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to programmatically generate dynamic steps using a shell script.

How does it work?

This pipeline starts with a single job that runs:

.buildkite/pipeline.sh | buildkite-agent pipeline upload

The script .buildkite/pipeline.sh does the following:

Creates a test step for each subdirectory in specs

Adds a deploy step if the build is on the main branch

For non-main branches build it generates:

steps : - command : "specs/controllers/test.sh" label : "controllers" - command : "specs/features/test.sh" label : "features" - command : "specs/models/test.sh" label : "models"

For a main branch build it generates:

steps : - command : "specs/controllers/test.sh" label : "controllers" - command : "specs/features/test.sh" label : "features" - command : "specs/models/test.sh" label : "models" - wait - command : "echo Deploy!" label : ":rocket:"

More ideas

What else could you do? The possibilities are endless. You can use this technique for custom deploy workflows, QA gates, conditional rollbacks, etc.

Tools like Jobsworth use dynamic steps to manage complex deployment logic.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)