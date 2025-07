Buildkite Docker Compose Pipeline Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that runs a simple bash script, script.sh, using Docker Compose.

How it works

This example uses the Docker Compose plugin to:

Launch containers

Run script.sh, which prints output, includes an inline image, generates artifacts, and exits cleanly

This example is functionally similar to the bash example, but runs in a containerized environment.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)