Bazel Python Package Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that builds, tests, and packages a Python library using Bazel.

he Python package is built, tested, and uploaded as a Buildkite artifact using Bazel

How it works

This example uses Bazel to build and test a Python package and then use that package in another Python program configured with a third-party dependency. The repo is also configured with a Buildkite pipeline that uploads the Bazel-built Python package as a Buildkite build artifact.

$ bazel build //... INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (1 packages loaded, 2174 targets configured ). INFO: Found 6 targets... INFO: Elapsed time: 0.301s, Critical Path: 0.01s INFO: 1 process: 1 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action

$ bazel test //... INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured ). INFO: Found 4 targets and 2 test targets... INFO: Elapsed time: 0.130s, Critical Path: 0.00s INFO: 1 process: 1 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action PASSED: //app:test_main (see /private/var/tmp/_bazel_cnunciato/91877609f582aac2a59896b10bfc8689/execroot/_main/bazel-out/darwin_arm64-fastbuild/testlogs/app/test_main/test.log ) INFO: From Testing //app:test_main ==================== Test output for //app:test_main: The Python package says, 'Hi!' ================================================================================ PASSED: //package:test_hello (see /private/var/tmp/_bazel_cnunciato/91877609f582aac2a59896b10bfc8689/execroot/_main/bazel-out/darwin_arm64-fastbuild/testlogs/package/test_hello/test.log ) INFO: From Testing //package:test_hello ==================== Test output for //package:test_hello: . ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Ran 1 test in 0.000s OK ================================================================================ //app:test_main (cached) PASSED in 0.5s //package:test_hello (cached) PASSED in 0.4s Executed 0 out of 2 tests: 2 tests pass.

$ bazel run requirements.update INFO: Analyzed target //app:requirements.update (15 packages loaded, 988 targets configured ). INFO: Found 1 target... Target //app:requirements.update up-to-date: bazel-bin/app/requirements.update INFO: Elapsed time: 0.541s, Critical Path: 0.38s INFO: 5 processes: 5 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 5 total actions INFO: Running command line: bazel-bin/app/requirements.update '--src=_main/app/requirements.txt' _main/app/requirements_lock.txt //app:requirements.update '--resolver=backtracking' --allow-unsafe --generate-hashes Updating app/requirements_lock.txt

$ bazel run //app:main --ui_event_filters=-INFO --noshow_progress --show_result=0 The Python package says, 'Hi!'

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)