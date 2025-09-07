Bazel Python Package Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that builds, tests, and packages a Python library using Bazel.
he Python package is built, tested, and uploaded as a Buildkite artifact using Bazel
How it works
This example uses Bazel to build and test a Python package and then use that package in another Python program configured with a third-party dependency. The repo is also configured with a Buildkite pipeline that uploads the Bazel-built Python package as a Buildkite build artifact.
$ bazel build //...
INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (1 packages loaded, 2174 targets configured).
INFO: Found 6 targets...
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.301s, Critical Path: 0.01s
INFO: 1 process: 1 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action
$ bazel test //...
INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured).
INFO: Found 4 targets and 2 test targets...
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.130s, Critical Path: 0.00s
INFO: 1 process: 1 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action
PASSED: //app:test_main (see /private/var/tmp/_bazel_cnunciato/91877609f582aac2a59896b10bfc8689/execroot/_main/bazel-out/darwin_arm64-fastbuild/testlogs/app/test_main/test.log)
INFO: From Testing //app:test_main
==================== Test output for //app:test_main:
The Python package says, 'Hi!'
================================================================================
PASSED: //package:test_hello (see /private/var/tmp/_bazel_cnunciato/91877609f582aac2a59896b10bfc8689/execroot/_main/bazel-out/darwin_arm64-fastbuild/testlogs/package/test_hello/test.log)
INFO: From Testing //package:test_hello
==================== Test output for //package:test_hello:
.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Ran 1 test in 0.000s
OK
================================================================================
//app:test_main (cached) PASSED in 0.5s
//package:test_hello (cached) PASSED in 0.4s
Executed 0 out of 2 tests: 2 tests pass.
$ bazel run requirements.update
INFO: Analyzed target //app:requirements.update (15 packages loaded, 988 targets configured).
INFO: Found 1 target...
Target //app:requirements.update up-to-date:
bazel-bin/app/requirements.update
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.541s, Critical Path: 0.38s
INFO: 5 processes: 5 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 5 total actions
INFO: Running command line: bazel-bin/app/requirements.update '--src=_main/app/requirements.txt' _main/app/requirements_lock.txt //app:requirements.update '--resolver=backtracking' --allow-unsafe --generate-hashes
Updating app/requirements_lock.txt
$ bazel run //app:main --ui_event_filters=-INFO --noshow_progress --show_result=0
The Python package says, 'Hi!'
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)