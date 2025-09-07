Buildkite Bazel Monorepo Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for building and testing a simple Python monorepo using Bazel.
How it works
This simple hello-world example uses Bazel to build and test and a Python library (a
py_library package, in Bazel parlance) and a Python script (or
py_binary). The binary depends on the library, and the library gets built and packaged (by Bazel) as a Python wheel.
The repo is configured with a Buildkite pipeline that combines
bazel query with Buildkite dynamic pipelines to compute a pipeline definition at runtime based on the content of each commit. A Buildkite plugin also converts Bazel Event Protocol (BEP) output into Buildkite annotations and appends them to each build. Python packages are uploaded as Buildkite artifacts.
Build all packages
$ bazel build //...
INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured).
INFO: Found 6 targets...
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.127s, Critical Path: 0.00s
INFO: 1 process: 1 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action
Build individual packages
$ bazel build //library/...
INFO: Analyzed 4 targets (1 packages loaded, 2167 targets configured).
INFO: Found 4 targets...
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.477s, Critical Path: 0.00s
INFO: 1 process: 1 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action
$ bazel build //app/...
INFO: Analyzed 2 targets (42 packages loaded, 417 targets configured).
INFO: Found 2 targets...
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.651s, Critical Path: 0.31s
INFO: 9 processes: 9 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 9 total actions
Query for package’s reverse dependencies
$ bazel query "rdeps(//..., //library/...)"
//app:main
//app:test_main
//library:hello
//library:hello_wheel
//library:hello_wheel.dist
//library:hello_wheel.publish
//library:hello_wheel_dist
//library:test_hello
Run all tests
$ bazel test //...
INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured).
INFO: Found 4 targets and 2 test targets...
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.095s, Critical Path: 0.00s
INFO: 1 process: 1 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action
PASSED: //app:test_main
INFO: From Testing //app:test_main
==================== Test output for //app:test_main:
Hey! there's a message from the Python library: 'Hello, world!'
================================================================================
PASSED: //library:test_hello
INFO: From Testing //library:test_hello
==================== Test output for //library:test_hello:
.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Ran 1 test in 0.000s
OK
================================================================================
//app:test_main (cached) PASSED in 0.1s
//library:test_hello (cached) PASSED in 0.3s
Executed 0 out of 2 tests: 2 tests pass.
Run the app
$ bazel run //app:main
INFO: Analyzed target //app:main (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured).
INFO: Found 1 target...
Target //app:main up-to-date:
bazel-bin/app/main
INFO: Elapsed time: 0.245s, Critical Path: 0.01s
INFO: 1 process: 1 internal.
INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action
INFO: Running command line: bazel-bin/app/main
The Python library says: 'Hello, world!'
Visualize a target graph
For example, to generate a PNG of the
//app:main target’s dependencies:
$ bazel query --noimplicit_deps 'deps(//app:main)' --output graph | dot -Tpng -o graph.png
Requires GraphViz.
Generate the Buildkite pipeline
Also annotates the build with custom Markdown driven by Bazel’s BEP output:
$ python3 .buildkite/pipeline.py
{
"steps": [
{
"label": ":bazel: Build and test //app/...",
"commands": [
"bazel test //app/...",
"bazel build //app/... --build_event_json_file=bazel-events.json"
],
"plugins": [
{
"bazel-annotate#v0.1.0": {
"bep_file": "bazel-events.json"
}
}
]
},
{
"label": ":bazel: Build and test //library/...",
"commands": [
"bazel test //library/...",
"bazel build //library/... --build_event_json_file=bazel-events.json"
],
"plugins": [
{
"bazel-annotate#v0.1.0": {
"bep_file": "bazel-events.json"
}
}
]
}
]
}
:point_up: In this example, both the
app and
library packages were modified in the latest commit.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)