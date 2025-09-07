Buildkite Bazel Monorepo Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for building and testing a simple Python monorepo using Bazel.

How it works

This simple hello-world example uses Bazel to build and test and a Python library (a py_library package, in Bazel parlance) and a Python script (or py_binary ). The binary depends on the library, and the library gets built and packaged (by Bazel) as a Python wheel.

The repo is configured with a Buildkite pipeline that combines bazel query with Buildkite dynamic pipelines to compute a pipeline definition at runtime based on the content of each commit. A Buildkite plugin also converts Bazel Event Protocol (BEP) output into Buildkite annotations and appends them to each build. Python packages are uploaded as Buildkite artifacts.

Build all packages

$ bazel build //... INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured ). INFO: Found 6 targets... INFO: Elapsed time: 0.127s, Critical Path: 0.00s INFO: 1 process: 1 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action

Build individual packages

$ bazel build //library/... INFO: Analyzed 4 targets (1 packages loaded, 2167 targets configured ). INFO: Found 4 targets... INFO: Elapsed time: 0.477s, Critical Path: 0.00s INFO: 1 process: 1 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action $ bazel build //app/... INFO: Analyzed 2 targets (42 packages loaded, 417 targets configured ). INFO: Found 2 targets... INFO: Elapsed time: 0.651s, Critical Path: 0.31s INFO: 9 processes: 9 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 9 total actions

Query for package’s reverse dependencies

$ bazel query "rdeps(//..., //library/...)" //app:main //app:test_main //library:hello //library:hello_wheel //library:hello_wheel.dist //library:hello_wheel.publish //library:hello_wheel_dist //library:test_hello

Run all tests

$ bazel test //... INFO: Analyzed 6 targets (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured ). INFO: Found 4 targets and 2 test targets... INFO: Elapsed time: 0.095s, Critical Path: 0.00s INFO: 1 process: 1 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action PASSED: //app:test_main INFO: From Testing //app:test_main ==================== Test output for //app:test_main: Hey! there's a message from the Python library: 'Hello, world!' ================================================================================ PASSED: //library:test_hello INFO: From Testing //library:test_hello ==================== Test output for //library:test_hello: . ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Ran 1 test in 0.000s OK ================================================================================ //app:test_main (cached) PASSED in 0.1s //library:test_hello (cached) PASSED in 0.3s Executed 0 out of 2 tests: 2 tests pass.

Run the app

$ bazel run //app:main INFO: Analyzed target //app:main (0 packages loaded, 0 targets configured ). INFO: Found 1 target... Target //app:main up-to-date: bazel-bin/app/main INFO: Elapsed time: 0.245s, Critical Path: 0.01s INFO: 1 process: 1 internal. INFO: Build completed successfully, 1 total action INFO: Running command line: bazel-bin/app/main The Python library says: 'Hello, world!'

Visualize a target graph

For example, to generate a PNG of the //app:main target’s dependencies:

$ bazel query --noimplicit_deps 'deps(//app:main)' --output graph | dot -Tpng -o graph.png

Requires GraphViz.

Generate the Buildkite pipeline

Also annotates the build with custom Markdown driven by Bazel’s BEP output:

$ python3 .buildkite/pipeline.py { "steps" : [ { "label" : ":bazel: Build and test //app/...", "commands" : [ "bazel test //app/..." , "bazel build //app/... --build_event_json_file=bazel-events.json" ], "plugins" : [ { "bazel-annotate#v0.1.0" : { "bep_file" : "bazel-events.json" } } ] }, { "label" : ":bazel: Build and test //library/...", "commands" : [ "bazel test //library/..." , "bazel build //library/... --build_event_json_file=bazel-events.json" ], "plugins" : [ { "bazel-annotate#v0.1.0" : { "bep_file" : "bazel-events.json" } } ] } ] }

:point_up: In this example, both the app and library packages were modified in the latest commit.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)