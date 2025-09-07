  1. Resources
Buildkite Bazel Pipeline Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that uses Bazel to build a C++ project.

How it works

The empty WORKSPACE file marks the directory as a Bazel workspace, and main/BUILD defines the build targets.

The pipeline.yml tells Bazel to build the hello-world target in main/BUILD:

steps:
  - label: ":bazel: Build"
    commands:
      - bazel build //main:hello-world

The hello-world target uses the Bazelcc_binary rule to build a hello-world executable from the source file hello-world.cc.

If you want to test the result by running the resulting binary, add the following line to your copy of the Pipeline:

        - bazel-bin/main/hello-world

Setup

You’ll need some dependencies installed alongside your Buildkite Agent:

An example Dockerfile for an image with the agent and these dependencies:

FROM buildkite/agent:3

# Install gcc etc
RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y build-essential

ARG TARGETOS
ARG TARGETARCH

# Install bazelisk
ADD --chmod=0755 https://github.com/bazelbuild/bazelisk/releases/download/v1.26.0/bazelisk-${TARGETOS}-${TARGETARCH} /usr/local/bin/bazel

# or a specific version of Bazel, if you want to lock it down
#ADD --chmod=0755 https://releases.bazel.build/8.2.1/release/bazel-8.2.1-${TARGETOS}-${TARGETARCH} /usr/local/bin/bazel

On macOS, you can use Homebrew to install the Buildkite Agent and Bazelisk:

brew install bazelisk

Homebrew should prompt you to install Xcode Command Line Tools which includes a C++ compiler. If not:

xcode-select --install

License

See LICENSE (MIT)

