Buildkite Bazel Pipeline Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that uses Bazel to build a C++ project.

How it works

The empty WORKSPACE file marks the directory as a Bazel workspace, and main/BUILD defines the build targets.

The pipeline.yml tells Bazel to build the hello-world target in main/BUILD :

steps : - label : ":bazel: Build" commands : - bazel build //main:hello-world

The hello-world target uses the Bazel cc_binary rule to build a hello-world executable from the source file hello-world.cc .

If you want to test the result by running the resulting binary, add the following line to your copy of the Pipeline:

- bazel-bin/main/hello-world

Setup

You’ll need some dependencies installed alongside your Buildkite Agent:

Bazel - we recommend using Bazelisk

C++ compiler, like GCC

An example Dockerfile for an image with the agent and these dependencies:

FROM buildkite/agent:3 # Install gcc etc RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y build-essential ARG TARGETOS ARG TARGETARCH # Install bazelisk ADD --chmod=0755 https://github.com/bazelbuild/bazelisk/releases/download/v1.26.0/bazelisk-${TARGETOS}-${TARGETARCH} /usr/local/bin/bazel # or a specific version of Bazel, if you want to lock it down #ADD --chmod=0755 https://releases.bazel.build/8.2.1/release/bazel-8.2.1-${TARGETOS}-${TARGETARCH} /usr/local/bin/bazel

On macOS, you can use Homebrew to install the Buildkite Agent and Bazelisk:

brew install bazelisk

Homebrew should prompt you to install Xcode Command Line Tools which includes a C++ compiler. If not:

xcode-select --install

License

See LICENSE (MIT)