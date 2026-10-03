Weekly wrap: September 27 – October 3, 2026

October 1 Get notified about new macOS base image releases Subscribe to RSS feeds for macOS base image releases on Buildkite hosted agents. Separate stable and canary feeds cover production images and the latest Xcode betas.

September 30 Choose the organization for each Remote MCP Server connection Add ?organization=<slug> to the Remote MCP Server URL, including toolset and read-only URLs, to pin each connection to one Buildkite organization. Authorization then preselects it.

September 30 Buildkite agent version support policy From January 1, 2027, we support each agent minor release line for 1 year from its first stable release, with the last 3 months deprecated. v3.115.x and earlier go unsupported that day, and all v3 support ends September 3, 2027.