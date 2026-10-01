Choose the organization for each Remote MCP Server connection

If you belong to more than one Buildkite organization, you can now choose which one each Remote MCP Server connection uses. Add the organization's slug to the server URL:

Copy https://mcp.buildkite.com/mcp?organization=your-organization

When your MCP client asks you to authorize, that organization is already selected.

This also works with toolset and read-only URLs, such as https://mcp.buildkite.com/mcp/x/pipelines/readonly?organization=your-organization . It's optional: leave it off and you choose an organization when you authorize, just like before.

Working across several organizations? Add a connection for each one, and each connection sticks with the organization in its URL.