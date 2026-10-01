Buildkite agent version support policy

From 1 January 2027, each minor release line of the Buildkite agent will be supported for one year from its first stable release. The final three months are a deprecation period: agents remain supported, with warnings encouraging you to upgrade. Installing an agent or updating to a newer patch doesn't restart that window.

The policy applies to existing releases, using their original release dates:

v3.115.x and earlier become unsupported on 1 January 2027. Unsupported agents won't be blocked solely because they're out of support, but compatibility with Buildkite will no longer be guaranteed.

Unsupported agents won't be blocked solely because they're out of support, but compatibility with Buildkite will no longer be guaranteed. v3.116.x through v3.121.x become deprecated on that date. They remain supported until their individual one-year windows end.

They remain supported until their individual one-year windows end. Support for all v3 releases ends on 3 September 2027, when the final v3 minor release line, v3.138.x, reaches the end of its support window. Plan your move to v4 before then.

If you run self-hosted agents, check the versions across your fleet and upgrade to the latest stable release. If you stay on an older supported minor release line, use its latest patch.

Buildkite manages updates for your hosted agents. There's nothing you need to do for those agents.

Read the agent version support policy for the full support terms, version checks, and upgrade instructions.

If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to your TAM, or to Buildkite support