  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Get notified about new macOS base image releases

Get notified about new macOS base image releases

You can now subscribe to RSS feeds for macOS base image releases on Buildkite hosted agents, making it easier to keep up with changes to your build environments.

For updates to stable base images used in production, add the stable RSS feed to your preferred RSS reader.

If your organisation wants access to the latest Xcode betas and runtimes, request a move to the canary channel. You can follow those releases with the canary RSS feed.

You can also explore the available macOS base images and see the Xcode versions, runtimes, and packages included in each image.

This is a first step towards giving you more control over release notifications. We’re also exploring configurable Slack notifications so you can choose the releases that matter most to your organisation.

Gabe

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Start an all-access trial
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Compare

  1. Buildkite vs GitHub Actions
  2. Buildkite vs Depot

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026