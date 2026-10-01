Get notified about new macOS base image releases

You can now subscribe to RSS feeds for macOS base image releases on Buildkite hosted agents, making it easier to keep up with changes to your build environments.

For updates to stable base images used in production, add the stable RSS feed to your preferred RSS reader.

If your organisation wants access to the latest Xcode betas and runtimes, request a move to the canary channel. You can follow those releases with the canary RSS feed.

You can also explore the available macOS base images and see the Xcode versions, runtimes, and packages included in each image.

This is a first step towards giving you more control over release notifications. We’re also exploring configurable Slack notifications so you can choose the releases that matter most to your organisation.