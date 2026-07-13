Buildkite Solution

Subject to Customer’s compliance with the terms and conditions contained in this Agreement, the Documentation, and each Order Form, including, without limitation, payment of all applicable Fees, Buildkite hereby grants Customer during the Term:

a limited, non-exclusive, royalty-free, non-transferable, non-sublicenseable license to install the Buildkite Agents on Customer’s Servers for the sole purpose of enabling Users to use the Buildkite Solution and not to exceed the number of Team Members and Agents licensed by Customer and set forth on an Order Form; a limited, non-exclusive, royalty-free, non-transferable, non-sublicenseable license to use the Buildkite API for the sole purpose of integrating the Third Party Services with the Buildkite Solution and enabling Customer and its Users to access and use the Buildkite Solution; and the right to access and use the Buildkite Cloud Services in accordance with this Agreement and as hosted by Buildkite or its third party hosting provider and made available by Buildkite through the Buildkite Site.

Customer will not, directly or indirectly through a third party, in whole or in part: (a) adapt, alter, modify, improve, translate, make publicly available, resell, rent, lease, sublicense or loan the Buildkite Solution or create derivative works of the Buildkite Solution; (b) copy the Buildkite Solution (except for a reasonable number of backup and archival copies of the Buildkite Agents and Buildkite API); (c) use the Buildkite Solution other than in accordance with the Documentation or use the Buildkite Solution in violation of the license restrictions applicable to the Buildkite Solution; (d) use the Buildkite Solution in a service bureau or application service provider environment, in a commercial time share arrangement, or for purposes of providing services to a third party or combine all or any part of the Buildkite Agents with other software or use all or any part of the Buildkite Solution to create a new product, application or service or to compete with Buildkite; (e) reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble or otherwise attempt to reconstruct or obtain the source code to all or any portion of the Buildkite Solution or attempt to modify, alter, or circumvent the license control and protection mechanisms within the Buildkite Solution; or (f) provide, maintain access to, or use the Buildkite Solution in any manner inconsistent with this Agreement. If 2.1(e) is prohibited by applicable law, Customer shall provide Buildkite with a detailed prior written notice of any such intention to reverse engineer the Buildkite Solution and shall provide Buildkite with a right of first refusal to perform such work at rates equal to those proposed by a recognized third-party software services provider for such work.