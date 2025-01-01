JSON Lint Buildkite Plugin
Checks JSON files and flags syntax errors
Introduction
Have you ever updated JSON configuration or ejson secrets, had all your pre-production tests pass and then find you have a missing comma in your production configuration?
Does Buildkite already perform checks on your repository?
This plugin is for you!
Development status
This plugin is based on Markdown Lint Buildkite Plugin. It will be useful on some projects at work but I wrote it in my own time and haven’t had a chance to try it at work yet. Perhaps check the pulse to see if it’s used.
To run the tests locally:
./scripts/test
Getting started
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: ":json: JSON Lint"
plugins:
- johnsyweb/jsonlint#v1.0.0:
pattern: '*.*json'
Configuration
pattern (optional, string)
Default:
*.*json*
The file name pattern, for example
*.json or
*.ejson*. Supports any pattern
supported by find -name.
version (optional, string)
Default:
latest
Version of jsonlint image to use.
Requirements
Contact
- GitHub project
- Bug reports and feature requests are welcome via GitHub Issues
Maintainers
License
jsonlint-buildkite-plugin uses MIT license. See
LICENSE.txt
for details.
Code of Conduct
We welcome contribution from everyone. Read more about it in
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Contributing
For bug fixes, documentation changes, and features:
- Fork it
- Create your feature branch (
git switch -c my-new-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
- Run the tests (
./scripts/test)
- Push to the branch (
git push origin my-new-feature)
- Create a new Pull Request
For larger new features: Do everything as above, but first also make contact with the project maintainers to be sure your change fits with the project direction and you won’t be wasting effort going in the wrong direction.