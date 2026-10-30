OSC-7501 Buildkite plugin
Show a step’s OSC 7501 program reports in a job-level OSC-7501 Events annotation and upload chronological JSON to
osc7501/<job-id>/events.v1.json.
Reads the agent’s local log in
post-command. No command wrapping or REST API token required.
Usage
Requires a POSIX agent with Bash, Python 3.9+, OSC 7501 output, and a
buildkite-agent version supporting
annotate --scope job (verified in v4.8.1).
Enable the local log file in your agent configuration, then restart the agent:
enable-job-log-tmpfile=true
# Optional: agent lifecycle events and readable descriptions
experiment="program-status"
The hook needs access to
BUILDKITE_JOB_LOG_TMPFILE, including across container mounts. Isolate its directory: log files have mode
0644. The plugin does not enable experiments or instrument commands.
steps:
- command: ./run-tests
plugins:
- osc-7501#v1.0.0: ~
Configuration
include-details, default:
false
Enable it to copy adjacent, matching, already-redacted readable descriptions.
[!WARNING] Reports are partial, not job status; reporting failures leave the command’s exit status unchanged. Adding the plugin copies log-derived data into annotations and artifacts with separate access and retention. Removing it does not delete existing copies. Artifact contents are not automatically redacted; unregistered secrets can remain.
Development
python3 -m unittest discover -s tests -v
bash -n hooks/post-command
python3 -I lib/report.py local tests/fixtures/failed.raw /tmp/osc7501-demo --include-details