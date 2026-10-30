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OSC-7501 Buildkite plugin

Show a step’s OSC 7501 program reports in a job-level OSC-7501 Events annotation and upload chronological JSON to osc7501/<job-id>/events.v1.json.

Reads the agent’s local log in post-command. No command wrapping or REST API token required.

Usage

Requires a POSIX agent with Bash, Python 3.9+, OSC 7501 output, and a buildkite-agent version supporting annotate --scope job (verified in v4.8.1).

Enable the local log file in your agent configuration, then restart the agent:

enable-job-log-tmpfile=true
# Optional: agent lifecycle events and readable descriptions
experiment="program-status"

The hook needs access to BUILDKITE_JOB_LOG_TMPFILE, including across container mounts. Isolate its directory: log files have mode 0644. The plugin does not enable experiments or instrument commands.

steps:
  - command: ./run-tests
    plugins:
      - osc-7501#v1.0.0: ~

Configuration

include-details, default: false

Enable it to copy adjacent, matching, already-redacted readable descriptions.

[!WARNING] Reports are partial, not job status; reporting failures leave the command’s exit status unchanged. Adding the plugin copies log-derived data into annotations and artifacts with separate access and retention. Removing it does not delete existing copies. Artifact contents are not automatically redacted; unregistered secrets can remain.

Development

python3 -m unittest discover -s tests -v
bash -n hooks/post-command
python3 -I lib/report.py local tests/fixtures/failed.raw /tmp/osc7501-demo --include-details

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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