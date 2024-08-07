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Coredump Artifact Upload Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin that detects core dumps generated while a job is running and uploads them as an artifact.

The plugin records the most recent systemd coredump before the command runs. If the most recent coredump changes during the command, it compresses that dump with xz and uploads it as <job-id>.core.xz.

[!WARNING] This plugin is not designed for hosts running multiple Buildkite agents, including agents started with --spawn. Because the systemd coredump journal is shared by the host, a dump from another job may be uploaded to the wrong job.

Requirements

  • A Linux host using systemd-coredump
  • bash, coredumpctl, cksum, and xz available on PATH
  • Permission for the Buildkite agent user to read coredumps

If coredumpctl is unavailable, the plugin logs a warning and does nothing.

Configuration

This plugin does not accept configuration options.

Example

steps:
  - label: ":hammer: Run crash test"
    command: "./run-crash-test"
    plugins:
      - buildkite-plugins/coredump-artifact#v1.0.0: ~

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
⚠️⚠️Requires a Linux host using systemd-coredump.
  • ✅ Fully supported
  • ⚠️ Supported only when the requirements above are met
  • ❌ Not supported

Developing

Run the tests:

docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester

Validate the plugin metadata and README examples:

docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter \
  --id buildkite-plugins/coredump-artifact --path /plugin

Run static analysis:

shellcheck hooks/* tests/* lib/*.bash

See DEVELOPMENT.md for implementation guidance.

Contributing

  1. Fork the repository.
  2. Make your changes and add or update tests.
  3. Run the tests, plugin linter, and ShellCheck checks above.
  4. Open a pull request.

License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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