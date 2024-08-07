Coredump Artifact Upload Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that detects core dumps generated while a job is running and uploads them as an artifact.
The plugin records the most recent systemd coredump before the command runs. If the most recent coredump changes during the command, it compresses that dump with
xz and uploads it as
<job-id>.core.xz.
[!WARNING] This plugin is not designed for hosts running multiple Buildkite agents, including agents started with
--spawn. Because the systemd coredump journal is shared by the host, a dump from another job may be uploaded to the wrong job.
Requirements
- A Linux host using
systemd-coredump
bash,
coredumpctl,
cksum, and
xzavailable on
PATH
- Permission for the Buildkite agent user to read coredumps
If
coredumpctl is unavailable, the plugin logs a warning and does nothing.
Configuration
This plugin does not accept configuration options.
Example
steps:
- label: ":hammer: Run crash test"
command: "./run-crash-test"
plugins:
- buildkite-plugins/coredump-artifact#v1.0.0: ~
Compatibility
|Elastic Stack
|Agent Stack K8s
|Hosted (Mac)
|Hosted (Linux)
|Notes
|⚠️
|❌
|❌
|⚠️
|Requires a Linux host using
systemd-coredump.
- ✅ Fully supported
- ⚠️ Supported only when the requirements above are met
- ❌ Not supported
Developing
Run the tests:
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester
Validate the plugin metadata and README examples:
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter \
--id buildkite-plugins/coredump-artifact --path /plugin
Run static analysis:
shellcheck hooks/* tests/* lib/*.bash
See DEVELOPMENT.md for implementation guidance.
Contributing
- Fork the repository.
- Make your changes and add or update tests.
- Run the tests, plugin linter, and ShellCheck checks above.
- Open a pull request.
License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.