Buildkite is a Cursor Origin launch partner

Buildkite is a launch partner for Origin, Cursor's new git forge for agentic scale. It ships in the Origin Marketplace today, bringing fast, reliable CI to codebases hosted there.

More choice in code hosting is good for developers. And your CI platform shouldn't depend on your git forge. That’s what makes Buildkite different. It works across GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and now Origin.

With Buildkite and Origin, you have two options:

Use Origin as your git forge and Buildkite for CI. Keep GitHub as your source of truth and use an Origin mirror to reduce cloning overhead across builds.

Run full CI in Origin

Use Origin as your git forge and run CI in Buildkite.

Install Buildkite from the Origin Marketplace, or connect Origin from your organization's repository provider settings. Choose which repositories Buildkite can access. Create a pipeline from an Origin repository.

Once set up:

Pushes, pull requests, and tags trigger builds based on your pipeline settings.

Checks publish back to Origin. You can make them required before merging.

Buildkite hosted agents can check out private Origin repositories using short-lived, read-only credentials scoped to the repository.

Use Origin with GitHub

Keep GitHub as your source of truth, build trigger, and status destination. Use an Origin mirror to cut repeated GitHub cloning across Buildkite jobs.

Once Buildkite resolves the exact commit, downstream jobs fetch it from Origin, falling back to GitHub when it isn't available.

When a single push triggers hundreds of parallel jobs, this cuts clone time, eases pressure on GitHub's rate limits, and reduces your dependency on GitHub staying up.

Overall impact on build time depends on your workload.

New here? Origin customers get a 30-day Buildkite trial with access to every feature.

The integration is available to select Origin customers starting August 17, 2026 and will grow alongside Origin as it matures.

Wherever your code lives, Buildkite keeps your CI fast, reliable, and ready to scale.

Get started →

Try Buildkite with your existing GitHub Actions workflows

Buildkite's GitHub Actions OSS plugin is now in public preview. Run compatible workflows in Buildkite, unchanged. Evaluate as you go, then move to a full Buildkite pipeline when you're ready.