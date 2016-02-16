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Dynamic pipelines examples

Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Dynamic pipelines.

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🔀

Dynamic Pipeline

Dynamically generates steps using a shell script.

Updated 7/18/2025
18

Block Step Pipeline

Demonstrates how to use a block step to pause a build for manual input.

Updated 7/10/2025
12
📦

Dependent

An example of how to trigger Buildkite pipelines from other pipelines.

Updated 7/18/2025
9
:bazel:

Bazel Monorepo

Builds and tests a Python monorepo using Bazel and dynamic pipelines.🪁.

Updated 7/18/2025
5
📆

Deploy Confirmation Block Step

Uses a block step to confirm deployments on Fridays.

Updated 7/17/2025
5
📦

Artifacts

Generates and downloads artifacts across build steps.

Updated 7/18/2025
3
🚦

Concurrency Group Pipeline

Demonstrates how to use concurrency groups, gates, and parallelism to control pipeline execution flow.

Updated 7/18/2025
3
🎳

Group Step

Uses group steps to organize related jobs in the Buildkite UI.

Updated 7/9/2025
2
🔧

Self-Healing Pipeline

Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically diagnose and fix broken PR builds.

Updated 4/22/2026
1
🔍

Code Review Pipeline

Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically review GitHub pull requests.

Updated 4/24/2026
:linear:

Linear Issue Pipeline

Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically analyse and work on Linear issues.

Updated 4/24/2026
⌨️

Input Step

Uses an input step to pause a build and request manual input from a user.

Updated 7/10/2025

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