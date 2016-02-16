Dynamic pipelines examples
Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Dynamic pipelines.
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Block Step Pipeline
Demonstrates how to use a block step to pause a build for manual input.
Updated 7/10/2025
12
Bazel Monorepo
Builds and tests a Python monorepo using Bazel and dynamic pipelines.🪁.
Updated 7/18/2025
5
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Deploy Confirmation Block Step
Uses a block step to confirm deployments on Fridays.
Updated 7/17/2025
5
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Concurrency Group Pipeline
Demonstrates how to use concurrency groups, gates, and parallelism to control pipeline execution flow.
Updated 7/18/2025
3
🔧
Self-Healing Pipeline
Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically diagnose and fix broken PR builds.
Updated 4/22/2026
1
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Code Review Pipeline
Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically review GitHub pull requests.
Updated 4/24/2026
Linear Issue Pipeline
Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically analyse and work on Linear issues.
Updated 4/24/2026
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