Build examples
Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Build.
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Block Step Pipeline
Demonstrates how to use a block step to pause a build for manual input.
Updated 7/10/2025
12
RSpec JUnit
Collects JUnit test failures from RSpec and annotates the Buildkite build.
Updated 9/17/2025
11
Bazel Monorepo
Builds and tests a Python monorepo using Bazel and dynamic pipelines.🪁.
Updated 7/18/2025
5
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Monorepo
An example showing a Buildkite setup for managing multiple pipelines within a single monorepo using the monorepo-diff plugin.
Updated 7/23/2025
4
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Self-Healing Pipeline
Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically diagnose and fix broken PR builds.
Updated 4/22/2026
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Packages Registries OIDC Publish
Shows how to publish packages to Buildkite Registries using an OIDC token.
Updated 2/25/2026
Build & Publish NuGet Package To Buildkite Package Registries
Use Buildkite pipeline to build NuGet package from Microsoft dotnet project and publish to Buildkite Package Registries.
Updated 9/4/2025
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