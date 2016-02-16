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Build examples

Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Build.

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Block Step Pipeline

Demonstrates how to use a block step to pause a build for manual input.

Updated 7/10/2025
12
:rspec:

RSpec JUnit

Collects JUnit test failures from RSpec and annotates the Buildkite build.

Updated 9/17/2025
11
:bazel:

Bazel

Uses Bazel to build a C++ project on Buildkite.

Updated 10/15/2025
6
:bazel:

Bazel Monorepo

Builds and tests a Python monorepo using Bazel and dynamic pipelines.🪁.

Updated 7/18/2025
5
📦

Monorepo

An example showing a Buildkite setup for managing multiple pipelines within a single monorepo using the monorepo-diff plugin.

Updated 7/23/2025
4
📦

Artifacts

Generates and downloads artifacts across build steps.

Updated 7/18/2025
3
:bazel:

Bazel Python Package

Builds, tests, and packages a Python library using Bazel.

Updated 7/18/2025
3
🔧

Self-Healing Pipeline

Uses dynamic pipelines and Claude Code to automatically diagnose and fix broken PR builds.

Updated 4/22/2026
1
:debian:

Packages Registries OIDC Publish

Shows how to publish packages to Buildkite Registries using an OIDC token.

Updated 2/25/2026
:nuget:

Build & Publish NuGet Package To Buildkite Package Registries

Use Buildkite pipeline to build NuGet package from Microsoft dotnet project and publish to Buildkite Package Registries.

Updated 9/4/2025
:cmake:

CMake C++

Builds and tests a C++ project using CMake.

Updated 7/14/2025
⌨️

Input Step

Uses an input step to pause a build and request manual input from a user.

Updated 7/10/2025

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