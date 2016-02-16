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name: "Join Buildkite"
description: "Fetch all jobs, filter by relevance, and apply"
steps:
- command: "curl -X GET 'https://boards-api.greenhouse.io/v1/boards/buildkite/jobs' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -v"
label: ":terminal: Fetch latest jobs"
Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Maven.
Builds and tests a Java project using Maven and uploads a JAR artifact.
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