Docker examples
Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Docker.
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Node.js Docker
Runs tests inside a Docker container using the official Node.js image.
Updated 7/19/2026
45
Python Docker
Runs Python tests inside a Docker container using uv for dependency management.
Updated 7/17/2025
35
Rails Parallel Docker
Runs parallel tests for a Rails app using Docker and Knapsack.
Updated 6/30/2026
20
Docker Compose Pipeline
Runs a Bash script in Docker Compose using the Docker Compose Buildkite plugin.
Updated 7/18/2025
4
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