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Docker examples

Explore example Buildkite pipelines for Docker.

/
:node:

Node.js Docker

Runs tests inside a Docker container using the official Node.js image.

Updated 7/19/2026
45
:python:

Python Docker

Runs Python tests inside a Docker container using uv for dependency management.

Updated 7/17/2025
35
:rails:

Rails Parallel Docker

Runs parallel tests for a Rails app using Docker and Knapsack.

Updated 6/30/2026
20
:ruby:

Ruby Docker

Runs Ruby tests using Docker.

Updated 8/7/2025
9
:docker:

Docker Compose Pipeline

Runs a Bash script in Docker Compose using the Docker Compose Buildkite plugin.

Updated 7/18/2025
4
:gradle:

Gradle Docker

Builds and tests a Java application with Gradle inside Docker using Buildkite.

Updated 7/9/2025
3

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