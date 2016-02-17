Update: We accidentally introduced a bug in this release. Please upgrade to the latest agent instead.
It's a cold winter's day here in Melbourne, but never too cold for new Buildkite Agent release: v2.1.14 (Frosty) ⛄️
What’s new since v2.1.13?
$BUILDKITE_DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE now accepts multiple files separated by a colon (
:), like
$PATH
The release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.
For a full list of what's changed see the GitHub release page
If you’ve installed the Buildkite Agent using Homebrew recently you might have noticed warnings about the use of SHA1:
1 2 3 4 5
$ brew install buildkite-agent ==> Installing buildkite-agent from buildkite/buildkite ==> Downloading .../buildkite-agent-darwin-386-2.1.13.tar.gz Warning: SHA1 support is deprecated and will be removed in a future version. Please switch this formula to SHA256.
Well, we’ve updated everything to use SHA256. Installing using Homebrew should now be slightly less eventful 🎉
We also noticed that installing the new Buildkite Agent 3.0 beta using homebrew’s
--devel flag wasn't quite working, so we’ve fixed that too! 🍻
We’ve just released Buildkite Agent v2.1.9 (Purple Rain) ⚛️
What’s new since v2.1.8? Two bug fixes and lots of Docker Compose improvements:
-o pipefail option, preventing silent failures where
failed_command | cat would end up with a passing step
--pull, so a new base image will always be pulled if one exists
BUILDKITE_DOCKER_COMPOSE_BUILD_ALL=true
BUILDKITE_DOCKER_COMPOSE_LEAVE_VOLUMES undefined errors in
bootstrap.sh
This release coincides with the beta of Buildkite AWS Stack, a one-click auto-scaling build cluster in it's own AWS VPC capable of running any project with a
docker-compose.yml. Please test it out and send us your questions and feedback.
If you’ve tried processing Buildkite webhooks with AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions you'll know dealing with HTTP headers can sometimes be more painful than dealing with plain old JSON body properties.
To simplify the job of Buildkite webhook integration we’ve added the event name to the JSON payload body itself—you no longer need extra code to handle HTTP headers 🎉
We’ve updated all the webhooks examples with the new
event property. For example, the
build.finished webhook now looks like this:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
{ "event": "build.finished", "build": { "..": "..." }, "sender": { "...": "..." } }
We’ve also updated the API overview to clarify when to pass query string parameters and when to send JSON request bodies. The docs for each endpoint explain exactly what is expected
We hope these changes bring a little less 😣 a little more 😺 when you’re working on Buildkite API integrations 💚
After a long weekend full of 🍫🐰 we’re happy to share some of the recent API updates that we’ve made based on your feedback 🛰️✨
Link header is now exposed via CORS headers so you can paginate API results in the browser.
badge_url property with the URL to its build badge.
finished_from parameter, a
finished build state alias, and you now can filter by multiple
state values.
In addition to the changes we’ve rolled out, here’s a few of the API integrations recently shared by the community:
If you’re using our API in interesting ways, or you find something missing that would help you, send a quick email to support@buildkite.com—we’d love to hear from you ✉️
Happy building! 🎉
We’ve just released Buildkite Agent v2.1.8 (Triantiwontigongolope 🐛) 🎉
What’s new since v2.1.6? A whole slew of bug reports have been closed, including an important fix for running multiple commands, improved build log streaming performance, and a few handy new features:
BUILDKITE_S3_ACCESS_URL environment variable to point to your own S3 proxy host (such as s3auth.com or aws-s3-proxy) to view your private artifacts in your web browser directly from the links in the Buildkite web interface 🎉
BUILDKITE_GIT_CLEAN_FLAGS environment variable to configure the flags passed to
git clean on every build. By default we don't specify
-x, which can lead to unexpected files being left around from previous builds if they’re in your git ignore list. In the future we're making
-x the default, but in the meantime you can add
export BUILDKITE_GIT_CLEAN_FLAGS="-fxd" in your agent’s environment hook and enjoy pristine checkouts.
armhf architecture, allowing you to run the agent on platforms such as Scaleway.
A big thank you to everyone who contributed bug reports and GitHub pull requests ❤️
Hot on the heels of the previous release comes Buildkite Agent 2.1.6. 🔥
In the previous release we changed the way we fetch Git branches and tags. Unfortunately we've discovered that some older versions of Git before 1.9.0 have trouble with the way we were fetching tags. This new version adds backwards compatibility for folks stuck with an older version of Git. 🕙
We've just released a new Buildkite Agent stable version: 2.1.5 🎉
This release fixes a few minor issues we've seen since the previous stable version, including:
This last issue has been cropping up for several users. It usually looks something like:
1 2 3 4 5
$ git fetch -q origin abc123 2> /dev/null || git fetch -q $ git reset --hard origin/my-branch fatal: ambiguous argument 'origin/my-branch': unknown revision or path not in the working tree. Use '--' to separate paths from revisions, like this: 'git <command> [<revision>...] -- [<file>...]'
Happy building! 😁
Welcome to the first Changelog update! ✨ This is where we’ll keep you up-to-date with the small improvements we’re constantly rolling out. The big stuff will still make it onto the blog, but if you’re a daily Buildkite user there’s lots of other changes you’ll want to know about.
Now, onto the first update… 😄
You may have noticed that we’ve recently renamed Projects to Pipelines, both in the web interface as well as the API. We’ve been wanting to make this change for a while because there's nothing project-y about Buildkite—we’re not a project management tool, our job is to help you build amazing software delivery pipelines 🔨📦🚀
To coincide with the rename we’ve made a Sample Pipelines GitHub repository to help discover and share the different ways of using pipelines, such as how to dynamically generate pipelines and trigger dependent pipelines. There’s also now a handful of examples for common languages and tools. Please send through a pull request to update the Readme if you have your own example you’d like to share ❤️
You can also use the new
\:pipeline\: emoji, perfect for your pipeline upload steps. It looks like this:
The REST API has been bumped to v2, and the webhooks to v3, to incorporate the rename. For the API see our notes for what's changed from v1 to v2, and to upgrade your webhooks simply browse to the webhook and hit the
Upgrade button 👍
