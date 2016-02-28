We've just released a new Buildkite Agent stable version: 2.1.5 🎉

This release fixes a few minor issues we've seen since the previous stable version, including:

Amazon Linux upstart was killing agents too aggressively, causing spurious build failures when auto-scaling (#244)

Timeouts were always sending a SIGTERM instead of any configured signal (#215)

Fetching specific git commits doesn't fetch refs and was causing checkout failures, and some other minor git fetch issues (#243)

This last issue has been cropping up for several users. It usually looks something like:

1 2 3 4 5 $ git fetch -q origin abc123 2> /dev/null || git fetch -q $ git reset --hard origin/my-branch fatal: ambiguous argument 'origin/my-branch': unknown revision or path not in the working tree. Use '--' to separate paths from revisions, like this: 'git <command> [<revision>...] -- [<file>...]'

This release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.

For a full list of what's changed and downloadable binaries head on over to the GitHub release page.

Happy building! 😁