Buildkite Agent 2.1.5

We've just released a new Buildkite Agent stable version: 2.1.5 🎉

This release fixes a few minor issues we've seen since the previous stable version, including:

  • Amazon Linux upstart was killing agents too aggressively, causing spurious build failures when auto-scaling (#244)
  • Timeouts were always sending a SIGTERM instead of any configured signal (#215)
  • Fetching specific git commits doesn't fetch refs and was causing checkout failures, and some other minor git fetch issues (#243)

This last issue has been cropping up for several users. It usually looks something like:

1
2
3
4
5
$ git fetch -q origin abc123 2> /dev/null || git fetch -q
$ git reset --hard origin/my-branch
fatal: ambiguous argument 'origin/my-branch': unknown revision or path not in the working tree.
Use '--' to separate paths from revisions, like this:
'git <command> [<revision>...] -- [<file>...]'

This release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.

For a full list of what's changed and downloadable binaries head on over to the GitHub release page. :github:

Happy building! 😁

Samuel

