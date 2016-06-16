If you’ve installed the Buildkite Agent using Homebrew recently you might have noticed warnings about the use of SHA1:
$ brew install buildkite-agent ==> Installing buildkite-agent from buildkite/buildkite ==> Downloading .../buildkite-agent-darwin-386-2.1.13.tar.gz Warning: SHA1 support is deprecated and will be removed in a future version. Please switch this formula to SHA256.
Well, we’ve updated everything to use SHA256. Installing using Homebrew should now be slightly less eventful 🎉
We also noticed that installing the new Buildkite Agent 3.0 beta using homebrew’s
--devel flag wasn't quite working, so we’ve fixed that too! 🍻
