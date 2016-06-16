  1. Resources
If you’ve installed the Buildkite Agent using Homebrew recently you might have noticed warnings about the use of SHA1:

$ brew install buildkite-agent
==> Installing buildkite-agent from buildkite/buildkite
==> Downloading .../buildkite-agent-darwin-386-2.1.13.tar.gz
Warning: SHA1 support is deprecated and will be removed in a future version.
Please switch this formula to SHA256.

Well, we’ve updated everything to use SHA256. Installing using Homebrew should now be slightly less eventful 🎉

We also noticed that installing the new Buildkite Agent 3.0 beta using homebrew’s --devel flag wasn't quite working, so we’ve fixed that too! 🍻

