Update: We accidentally introduced a bug in this release. Please upgrade to the latest agent instead.
It's a cold winter's day here in Melbourne, but never too cold for new Buildkite Agent release: v2.1.14 (Frosty) ⛄️
What’s new since v2.1.13?
$BUILDKITE_DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE now accepts multiple files separated by a colon (
:), like
$PATH
The release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.
For a full list of what's changed see the GitHub release page
