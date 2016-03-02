Hot on the heels of the previous release comes Buildkite Agent 2.1.6. 🔥

In the previous release we changed the way we fetch Git branches and tags. Unfortunately we've discovered that some older versions of Git before 1.9.0 have trouble with the way we were fetching tags. This new version adds backwards compatibility for folks stuck with an older version of Git. 🕙

This release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.

For a full list of what's changed and downloadable binaries head on over to the GitHub release page.