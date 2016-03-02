  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Buildkite Agent 2.1.6

Buildkite Agent 2.1.6

Hot on the heels of the previous release comes Buildkite Agent 2.1.6. 🔥

In the previous release we changed the way we fetch Git branches and tags. Unfortunately we've discovered that some older versions of Git before 1.9.0 have trouble with the way we were fetching tags. This new version adds backwards compatibility for folks stuck with an older version of Git. 🕙

This release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.

For a full list of what's changed and downloadable binaries head on over to the GitHub release page. :octocat:

Samuel

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service