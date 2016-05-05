We’ve just released Buildkite Agent v2.1.9 (Purple Rain) ⚛️
What’s new since v2.1.8? Two bug fixes and lots of Docker Compose improvements:
-o pipefail option, preventing silent failures where
failed_command | cat would end up with a passing step
--pull, so a new base image will always be pulled if one exists
BUILDKITE_DOCKER_COMPOSE_BUILD_ALL=true
BUILDKITE_DOCKER_COMPOSE_LEAVE_VOLUMES undefined errors in
bootstrap.sh
This release coincides with the beta of Buildkite AWS Stack, a one-click auto-scaling build cluster in it's own AWS VPC capable of running any project with a
docker-compose.yml. Please test it out and send us your questions and feedback.
The release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.
For a full list of what's changed see the GitHub releases page
