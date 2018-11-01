  1. Resources
Docker Plugin v2

Buildkite Docker Plugin v2.0.0 has been released, and includes:

  • Support for multi-line commands
  • A new command option for using single-binary/command line Docker images
  • Windows container support
1
2
3
4
5
6
steps:
  - command: 'dotnet publish -c Release -o published'
    plugins:
      - docker#v2.0.0:
          image: 'microsoft/dotnet:latest'
          always-pull: true

See all the details, and upgrade instructions, on the release notes: https://github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-buildkite-plugin/releases/tag/v2.0.0

Lachlan

