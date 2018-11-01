Buildkite Docker Plugin v2.0.0 has been released, and includes:
command option for using single-binary/command line Docker images
steps: - command: 'dotnet publish -c Release -o published' plugins: - docker#v2.0.0: image: 'microsoft/dotnet:latest' always-pull: true
See all the details, and upgrade instructions, on the release notes: https://github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-buildkite-plugin/releases/tag/v2.0.0
