We’ve just released Buildkite Agent v2.2 (Brangelina) 💑💔
So what's changed since Buildkite Agent 2.1.14?
buildkite-agent binary is now built with Golang 1.7 giving us support for macOS Sierra
libc)
meta-data-ec2 and
meta-data-ec2-tags can now be configured using
BUILDKITE_AGENT_META_DATA_EC2 and
BUILDKITE_AGENT_META_DATA_EC2_TAGS environment variables
We've removed our dependency of
libc for greater compatibly across *nix systems which has had a few side effects:
libc to work. This feature has only ever been available to users running 64-bit Ubuntu. We'd like to bring this feature back in the future in a way that doesn't have us relying on
libc
agent.buildkite.com
The release has been published to the Buildkite package repositories. For instructions on upgrading your agent please see the Upgrading section in the corresponding section of our installation documentation.
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.