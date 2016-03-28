After a long weekend full of 🍫🐰 we’re happy to share some of the recent API updates that we’ve made based on your feedback 🛰️✨

The Link header is now exposed via CORS headers so you can paginate API results in the browser.

header is now exposed via CORS headers so you can paginate API results in the browser. The Pipelines API now supports PATCH requests, allowing you to programatically update your build pipeline configuration.

Pipeline response objects now include a badge_url property with the URL to its build badge.

property with the URL to its build badge. The build list APIs have a new finished_from parameter, a finished build state alias, and you now can filter by multiple state values.

parameter, a build state alias, and you now can filter by multiple values. And finally, our GraphQL beta API has received lots of updates as we move more of our own frontend to be GraphQL powered 💪

In addition to the changes we’ve rolled out, here’s a few of the API integrations recently shared by the community:

If you’re using our API in interesting ways, or you find something missing that would help you, send a quick email to support@buildkite.com—we’d love to hear from you ✉️

Happy building! 🎉