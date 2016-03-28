After a long weekend full of 🍫🐰 we’re happy to share some of the recent API updates that we’ve made based on your feedback 🛰️✨
Link header is now exposed via CORS headers so you can paginate API results in the browser.
badge_url property with the URL to its build badge.
finished_from parameter, a
finished build state alias, and you now can filter by multiple
state values.
In addition to the changes we’ve rolled out, here’s a few of the API integrations recently shared by the community:
If you’re using our API in interesting ways, or you find something missing that would help you, send a quick email to support@buildkite.com—we’d love to hear from you ✉️
Happy building! 🎉
