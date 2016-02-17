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All New Emojis! 👏🏿🤗

We've just shipped upgrades to one of the most important systems within Buildkite's infrastructure 😏

All of the emojis from the latest unicode specification can be used in Buildkite, such as 🦄, 🐿️, and skin tone modifiers:

👍🏿 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-6\:
👍🏾 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-5\:
👍🏽 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-4\:
👍🏼 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-3\:
👍🏻 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-2\:
👍 \:+1\:

See all the emojis we support (including custom ones like :ruby: :linux: :docker:) over on our GitHub Emojis repository :github:

Our JavaScript Emoji Technology™ is now open source on GitHub including a Webpack loader and a ES6 string parser. Feel free to have a look to see how it all works 🕵

And don't forget… with great power, comes great 🌯

Keith

Newer updates →

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