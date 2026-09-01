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SSH into Linux hosted jobs from the Buildkite CLI

You can now connect to running Linux hosted jobs over SSH from your terminal using the Buildkite CLI. This extends the existing bk job ssh command for macOS hosted jobs to Linux hosted agents.

Install Buildkite CLI version 3.55.1 or later, then run:

bk job ssh <job-uuid>

The command opens an interactive shell and forwards terminal size and resize events. Before connecting, configure the Buildkite CLI with your organization and an API access token with the write_builds scope, make sure your organization's Hosted Agents Remote Access (SSH and VNC) setting is active, and confirm that you have permission to manage hosted agents for the job.

SSH access from the Buildkite CLI is rolling out for running Linux and macOS hosted jobs. Self-hosted jobs aren't supported. See the terminal access documentation for details. If the command isn't available for your organization yet, contact support@buildkite.com.

Jamie

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