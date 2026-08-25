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  5. Additional GitHub App permissions for GitHub Actions workflows

Additional GitHub App permissions for GitHub Actions workflows

To expand GitHub Actions workflow support, the Buildkite GitHub App now requests read and write access to Issues, Packages, Attestations, and Artifact metadata.

These permissions allow compatible workflows to respond to issue activity, publish GitHub Packages, and create artifact attestations and metadata. Existing installations will be prompted in GitHub to approve them.

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