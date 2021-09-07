  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Introducing PagerDuty Change Events Integration

Introducing PagerDuty Change Events Integration

48 second read

Buildkite now integrates with PagerDuty Change Events, helping on-call engineers reduce the time to incident resolution by having immediate access to recent build and deployment information.

Screenshot of Buildkite builds within PagerDuty's Change Events page

To get started with the new integration, setup a Buildkite service within PagerDuty, copy the service key, and paste it into your pipeline.yml file within the notify property:

1
2
3
4
5
6
steps:
  - command: "deploy.sh"

notify:
  - pagerduty_change_event: "636d22Yourc0418Key3b49eee3e8"
    if: "build.state == 'passed'"

You can send Change Events from any Buildkite pipeline, and filter them using conditionals to ensure you’re only sharing the build events that matter. PagerDuty will correlate build events with the current incident, and provide quick access to Buildkite builds from within the PagerDuty mobile and web interfaces.

For a full walkthrough of the feature, and how it works during an incident, you can watch Mel’s recently recorded PagerDuty Summit 2021 presentation:

See our Change Events documentation for step-by-step setup instructions, or how PagerDuty uses Buildkite for their own CI/CD.

Related posts

Introducing the Scale-Out Delivery Platform: Software Delivery for the AI era

The Delivery First Mindset

Unifying the Buildkite experience, visually

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service