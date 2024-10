Tim Lucas

Founder, co-CEO

Tim Lucas is Buildkite’s co-founder. He’s a designer, developer, creative leader, and entrepreneur who has been building internet things for over 25 years. His creative ideas spark amazing things — companies, identities, sites, apps, co-working spaces, conferences, collabs, and countless side projects.

When he’s not in front of a screen he’s getting plenty of sunshine while rock climbing, mountain biking, taking photos, and spending time with his partner and their kids.