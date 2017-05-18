  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Reorganized pipeline settings

Reorganized pipeline settings

54 second read

To make it easier to manage your Buildkite pipelines, we’ve just rolled out completely reorganized Pipeline Settings. There’s now a navigation sidebar, easier to find source control settings and setup instructions, and the ability to manage scheduled builds. ♻️ ⚙️ 🎉

What’s changed?

⛵️ New sidebar navigation

Pipeline settings have been split up into separate pages, and there’s now a sidebar to help jump straight to the section you want. No more scrolling up and down one big page.

🔍 Easier to find source control settings

The settings for your source code service (such as GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, GitLab, BitBucket, etc.) now lives in it’s own settings section. Here you can configure how your pipeline responds to source control events, and find the webhook setup instructions for your source code service.

⏰ Schedules

You can now configure build schedules in your pipeline settings, in addition to using the GraphQL API. This makes it easy to create pipelines that run nightly builds, hourly integrations, or daily ops tasks.

📦 Pipeline steps

We’ve made sure the pipeline steps are the top item in the settings navigation, so you can quickly iterate on your steps whilst getting a new pipeline up and running.

Related posts

Screenshot of code using the new `group` step, and the resulting UI

Announcing the new `group` step type

Our Expanded GitHub Integration

Job Retries

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service