  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
A stylized representation of the Bazel and Python logos in a Tetris-like configuration.

13 minute read

Building and packaging a Python library with Bazel

A step-by-step guide to building, testing, and packaging a Python library with Bazel and the rules_python core library.

Headshot of Christian Nunciato

Christian Nunciato
An abstract image showing several Bazel projects writing to and reading from a remote cache.

9 minute read

Setting up a self-hosted Bazel remote cache on AWS

A guide to deploying a self-hosted Bazel remote cache on AWS, with examples in Terraform and Pulumi.

Headshot of Praneet Loke

Praneet Loke

7 minute read

Private package management with Packagecloud

Learn about private repositories in Packagecloud—including creating, uploading, and distributing private packages.

Headshot of Elizabeth Vo

Elizabeth Vo

5 minute read

Buildkite plugins, Docker, and shared environment variables

This blog covers some of the things you'll need to know to have your plugins share environment variables in Docker.

Headshot of Lizette RabuyaHeadshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Lizette Rabuya and Mel Kaulfuss
Header Image: A closed door and a hand with a set of lockpicks.

6 minute read

Understanding and Preventing Common Security Vulnerabilities

Headshot of Yetunde Abass

Yetunde Abass

2 minute read

Fail Fast with Amazon EventBridge

Headshot of Jason Jacob

Jason Jacob

3 minute read

How to Protect Your CI/CD Pipelines from... Yourself

Headshot of Grant Colgate

Grant Colgate

3 minute read

Concurrency Gates

Headshot of Jason Jacob

Jason Jacob

6 minute read

Linting the Buildkite Docs

Headshot of Sam Wright

Sam Wright

6 minute read

Continuous Delivery with Maven, Buildkite and packagecloud

Headshot of Julio Capote

Julio Capote

6 minute read

Getting started with GraphQL queries and mutations

Headshot of Tim Lucas

Tim Lucas

44 second read

Email Notification Settings

Headshot of Shanon McQuay

Shanon McQuay

54 second read

Multiple Project Summary Reporting Standard (cc.xml)

Headshot of Keith Pitt

Keith Pitt

14 second read

Skipping Builds

Headshot of Keith Pitt

Keith Pitt

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025