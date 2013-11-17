- Resources
13 minute read
Building and packaging a Python library with Bazel
A step-by-step guide to building, testing, and packaging a Python library with Bazel and the rules_python core library.
Christian Nunciato
9 minute read
Setting up a self-hosted Bazel remote cache on AWS
A guide to deploying a self-hosted Bazel remote cache on AWS, with examples in Terraform and Pulumi.
Praneet Loke
7 minute read
Private package management with Packagecloud
Learn about private repositories in Packagecloud—including creating, uploading, and distributing private packages.
Elizabeth Vo
5 minute read
Buildkite plugins, Docker, and shared environment variables
This blog covers some of the things you'll need to know to have your plugins share environment variables in Docker.
Lizette Rabuya and Mel Kaulfuss
