The waterfall view has been updated to help you debug builds faster.
You can now go directly from a job in the waterfall view:
To its log output:
Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:
All existing agents can now be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.
We have reduced agent timeouts from 5 minutes to just 3 minutes, and improved the lost agent cleanup service from 5 minutes to 1 minute! This enhancement offers significant benefits to our customers, particularly those utilizing spot instances for their agents.
With shorter timeouts, jobs now fail faster when spot instances can't compete on price, slashing the time it takes for pipelines to detect and recover from failures from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes. This means faster feedback loops, streamlined pipelines, and ultimately, accelerated development cycles.
Today, we updated our REST API rate limits. This update will improve performance, enhance security, and ensure fair usage.
For more information on rate limits please consult our documentation.
We tackled some quick wins the last week, including:
And many more small changes. See the documentation to check them all out. ✨
Pipeline edit permissions are now required to view
pipeline.provider.webhook_url. If the user does not have the correct permissions, a blank string will be shown in place of the webhook URL.
This change will also affect webhook payloads containing pipeline data. To ensure the greatest level of security,
pipeline.provider.webhook_url will no longer be visible in these payloads.
Starting today, newly created API Access Tokens will only access one organization. This update aims to enhance organizations' security by simplifying access token management. Administrators should be aware that tokens cannot be modified to include their organization after they have been originally created.
This change only affects newly created tokens. All existing tokens will remain unaffected by this change; however, existing tokens will not be able to add any additional organizations to their scope.
Buildkite has introduced new rate limits for the GraphQL API.
This update will improve performance, enhance security, and ensure fair usage across the Buildkite platform.
Please read the documentation to learn more about the GraphQL rate limits, specifically how to check your current usage:
Effective from 24 July 2023, agent tokens in the Buildkite UI will undergo a significant modification. They will now behave similarly to API tokens, meaning that after creation, they will no longer be visible in the UI.
To ensure you have access to the complete token, it is crucial to save it immediately upon creation. This change aims to enhance the security of agent tokens within the Buildkite platform.
Please make a note of this update and adjust your workflows accordingly. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to our support team (support@buildkite.com) for assistance.
Buildkite has implemented additional security notifications to keep your data safer.
Security notifications empower customers to promptly address any token changes made to their accounts, ensuring data security and preventing unauthorised access.
Users will now receive an email when they create or update an access token associated with their account.
We're removing support for
Import of agent tokens in the Terraform provider. This change coincides with the announcement in this changelog. From 4 July 2023 onwards, any resources or data-sources which are dependent on an agent token being present will likely fail to
apply.
We recommend that you update your provider
version to >=
0.19.0. Any version below this will run a state refresh on the next Terraform operation and cause agent tokens in
state to be set to nil, "". If these changes are then deployed, there is a risk that all agents in your organisation will have their tokens removed and no longer be able to connect to Buildkite.
We've introduced a new 🔒 Security section under Settings for all security related features.
Moving all security related controls into the same space will make them easier to find and manage.
You'll find:
consolidated in this new page: https://buildkite.com/organizations/~/security
We've redesigned the documentation home page to make getting to the content you want easier.
Notice:
See Buildkite docs to check it out! ✨
We've restructured the documentation for the Elastic CI Stack for AWS to create clearer and more focused pages that are easier to navigate.
See the Overview to check out the changes. ✨
We've just shipped new features that'll help uplevel your build and test workflows with Buildkite, including some key announcements:
We've updated the Build UI to be more intuitive with the following improvements:
issues tab is called the
failures tab, making it easier for you to view failed jobs
It's also easier to make your pipelines stand out with:
The latest agent release includes the job-api experiment, which enables an HTTP API within the agent, allowing jobs to inspect and mutate their environment without using bash. This is a big step towards supporting hooks and plugins in other languages.
Other experimental features include:
Other updates to this release include:
For a full list of additions, changes, fixes, and more details, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.
The 3.44.0 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.17.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.
Major updates to the agent include:
This agent release has been added to the 5.17.0 release of the elastic stack, as well as support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes, and updates to Docker, Docker Compose, buildx, git, and the Linux kernel.
For a full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.
Update: This change has now been completed.
Over the past two years, GitHub, GitLab, and other Git services have updated their default branch names from "master" to "main" – you can read more about the motivation for the change in this statement from the Software Freedom Conservancy.
In line with this change, we will be updating the default branch for newly created pipelines from "master" to "main" from April 1st, 2023. This will not impact existing pipelines.
You can configure a given pipeline's default branch through the user interface, as well as the REST API and GraphQL.
If you would like to retain "master" as the default branch of new pipelines, you may set an organization-level default branch in Pipeline Settings, which will then be used for new pipelines:
If you've ever thought "I need more purple in my life" then we've got some exciting news for you... 💜
We've made some changes to make navigation as simple and obvious as possible across all parts of the product. We've introduced a more familiar navigation pattern to Test Analytics, updated the global nav to clearly identify where you are in the app, and introduced a new visual style to the sidebar. It's a coat of paint, but also a foundation for the features and improvements you can expect in the coming months.
We're focused on the next-generation of Buildkite—from small improvements to whole new products and experience–so you can consider this just a taste of what's to come.