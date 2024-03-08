NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.

Linking to jobs from waterfall view

The waterfall view has been updated to help you debug builds faster.

You can now go directly from a job in the waterfall view:

Screenshot 2024-03-07 at 6.12.08 pm.png

To its log output:

Screenshot 2024-03-07 at 6.13.50 pm.png

Liam


Clusters Generally Available

Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:

  • allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,
  • allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,
  • helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization,
  • gives you more control over your agents and queues like pausing them, and
  • provides easily accessible queue metrics.

All existing agents can now be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.

Learn more about clusters

Liam


Lower Agent Timeouts

We have reduced agent timeouts from 5 minutes to just 3 minutes, and improved the lost agent cleanup service from 5 minutes to 1 minute! This enhancement offers significant benefits to our customers, particularly those utilizing spot instances for their agents.

With shorter timeouts, jobs now fail faster when spot instances can't compete on price, slashing the time it takes for pipelines to detect and recover from failures from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes. This means faster feedback loops, streamlined pipelines, and ultimately, accelerated development cycles.

Learn more about it

Oz


REST API Rate Limit Changes

Today, we updated our REST API rate limits. ​This update will improve performance, enhance security, and ensure fair usage.

For more information on rate limits please consult our documentation.

Himal


Docs updates to Pipelines landing page, GraphQL cookbook, and visual style

pipelines-landing-new.png We tackled some quick wins the last week, including:

  • Creating a new landing page for Pipelines. This helps distinguish the product from the feature and provides clearer entry points for new users.
  • Adding a dedicated page to describe Pipelines' hybrid architecture.
  • Highlighting H3s when scrolling on a page.
  • Splitting the GraphQL cookbook into multiple pages to make it easier to navigate.
  • Updating the search component.
  • Applying general style updates across the site, from typography and tables to page layout and spacing.

And many more small changes. See the documentation to check them all out. ✨

Michael


Enforce edit permissions check when accessing pipeline provider webhook URLs

Pipeline edit permissions are now required to view pipeline.provider.webhook_url. If the user does not have the correct permissions, a blank string will be shown in place of the webhook URL.

This change will also affect webhook payloads containing pipeline data. To ensure the greatest level of security, pipeline.provider.webhook_url will no longer be visible in these payloads.

Read more about the REST API

Laura


Single Organization Access Tokens

Starting today, newly created API Access Tokens will only access one organization. This update aims to enhance organizations' security by simplifying access token management. Administrators should be aware that tokens cannot be modified to include their organization after they have been originally created.

This change only affects newly created tokens. All existing tokens will remain unaffected by this change; however, existing tokens will not be able to add any additional organizations to their scope.

James


GraphQL Rate Limits

Buildkite has introduced new rate limits for the GraphQL API.

This update will improve performance, enhance security, and ensure fair usage across the Buildkite platform.

Please read the documentation to learn more about the GraphQL rate limits, specifically how to check your current usage:

James


Agent Tokens Removed from Buildkite UI after Creation

Effective from 24 July 2023, agent tokens in the Buildkite UI will undergo a significant modification. They will now behave similarly to API tokens, meaning that after creation, they will no longer be visible in the UI.

To ensure you have access to the complete token, it is crucial to save it immediately upon creation. This change aims to enhance the security of agent tokens within the Buildkite platform.

Please make a note of this update and adjust your workflows accordingly. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to our support team (support@buildkite.com) for assistance.

Oz


Access Token Notifications

Buildkite has implemented additional security notifications to keep your data safer.

Security notifications empower customers to promptly address any token changes made to their accounts, ensuring data security and preventing unauthorised access.

Users will now receive an email when they create or update an access token associated with their account.

James


Important Update to Terraform Provider

We're removing support for Import of agent tokens in the Terraform provider. This change coincides with the announcement in this changelog. From 4 July 2023 onwards, any resources or data-sources which are dependent on an agent token being present will likely fail to apply.

We recommend that you update your provider version to >=0.19.0. Any version below this will run a state refresh on the next Terraform operation and cause agent tokens in state to be set to nil, "". If these changes are then deployed, there is a risk that all agents in your organisation will have their tokens removed and no longer be able to connect to Buildkite.

Go to the v0.19.0 release

Go to the terraform registry

Oz


New Security settings section

We've introduced a new 🔒 Security section under Settings for all security related features.

Moving all security related controls into the same space will make them easier to find and manage.

You'll find:

  • Security contact
  • Permissions settings
  • Pipelines permissions
  • Test Analytics permissions
  • API access allowlist

consolidated in this new page: https://buildkite.com/organizations/~/security

Jason


Docs home page redesign

We've redesigned the documentation home page to make getting to the content you want easier.

The new design of the documentation home page

Notice:

  • A clearer path to get started for new users.
  • Quick access to popular content for everyone.
  • Links to look up reference data for experienced users.
  • A consistent global navigation to make jumping to the section you want easier.

See Buildkite docs to check it out! ✨

Michael


Elastic CI Stack for AWS docs restructure

We've restructured the documentation for the Elastic CI Stack for AWS to create clearer and more focused pages that are easier to navigate.

The new navigation structure for the Elastic CI Stack for AWS section in the docs

See the Overview to check out the changes. ✨

Michael


Now available: March 2023 release

We've just shipped new features that'll help uplevel your build and test workflows with Buildkite, including some key announcements:

Learn more about what's new in our March 2023 release

Shaziya


Build UI improvements

We've updated the Build UI to be more intuitive with the following improvements:

  • The issues tab is called the failures tab, making it easier for you to view failed jobs
  • The organization name and avatar are now seen on each Build page, to make it easier view the organization you're editing settings for
  • Block steps within groups are now easier to identify in the UI with a thickened purple border
  • Pipelines can be bookmarked instead of starred
  • Build summary now has a rebuild option, rather than edit steps and new build options
  • You can now navigate to all builds by clicking on the builds icon
  • Spacing and font fixes

It's also easier to make your pipelines stand out with:

  • Pipeline avatars in place of build stats
  • Configuration of pipeline color and emoji through pipeline settings

Oz


Agent v3.45.0 and AWS Elastic Stack v5.18.0 release

The latest agent release includes the job-api experiment, which enables an HTTP API within the agent, allowing jobs to inspect and mutate their environment without using bash. This is a big step towards supporting hooks and plugins in other languages.

Other experimental features include:

  • allowing spawning agents with a descending priority, rather than the default ascending priority
  • artifacts can now be uploaded to S3 compatible endpoints such as MinIO.

Other updates to this release include:

  • the AWS Elastic Stack has been updated with a newer version of buildx
  • the managed secrets buckets created by the stack now have public ACLs explicitly blocked

For a full list of additions, changes, fixes, and more details, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.

Narthana


Agent v3.44 + AWS Elastic Stack v5.17 release

The 3.44.0 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.17.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.

Major updates to the agent include:

  • New experiment for running jobs under Kubernetes
  • Docker images based on Ubuntu 22.04
  • The ability to add claims to OIDC token requests

This agent release has been added to the 5.17.0 release of the elastic stack, as well as support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes, and updates to Docker, Docker Compose, buildx, git, and the Linux kernel.

For a full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.

Josh


New pipelines will have a default branch of 'main' from April

Update: This change has now been completed.

Over the past two years, GitHub, GitLab, and other Git services have updated their default branch names from "master" to "main" – you can read more about the motivation for the change in this statement from the Software Freedom Conservancy.

In line with this change, we will be updating the default branch for newly created pipelines from "master" to "main" from April 1st, 2023. This will not impact existing pipelines.

You can configure a given pipeline's default branch through the user interface, as well as the REST API and GraphQL.

Pipeline default branch

If you would like to retain "master" as the default branch of new pipelines, you may set an organization-level default branch in Pipeline Settings, which will then be used for new pipelines:

Organization default branch

David


UI Improvements

If you've ever thought "I need more purple in my life" then we've got some exciting news for you... 💜

Thumb.png

We've made some changes to make navigation as simple and obvious as possible across all parts of the product. We've introduced a more familiar navigation pattern to Test Analytics, updated the global nav to clearly identify where you are in the app, and introduced a new visual style to the sidebar. It's a coat of paint, but also a foundation for the features and improvements you can expect in the coming months.

We're focused on the next-generation of Buildkite—from small improvements to whole new products and experience–so you can consider this just a taste of what's to come.

Read the full post

Buzz

