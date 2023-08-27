  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Docs updates to Pipelines landing page, GraphQL cookbook, and visual style

Docs updates to Pipelines landing page, GraphQL cookbook, and visual style

pipelines-landing-new.png We tackled some quick wins the last week, including:

  • Creating a new landing page for Pipelines. This helps distinguish the product from the feature and provides clearer entry points for new users.
  • Adding a dedicated page to describe Pipelines' hybrid architecture.
  • Highlighting H3s when scrolling on a page.
  • Splitting the GraphQL cookbook into multiple pages to make it easier to navigate.
  • Updating the search component.
  • Applying general style updates across the site, from typography and tables to page layout and spacing.

And many more small changes. See the documentation to check them all out. ✨

Michael

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service