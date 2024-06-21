  1. Resources
Build row UI uplift

The build row is now easier to parse with updates to where key details appear, including:

  • Showing the running time under the build status.
  • Displaying the build number under the heading.
  • Adding profile pictures to user details.
  • Making the expansion areas on each row clearer with more defined click areas.

Previously, the build list looked like:

Old build list view

The new build list looks like:

New Build list view

