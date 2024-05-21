  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Better visibility of missing dependencies

Better visibility of missing dependencies

You can now view missing dependencies in job rows. This allows you to quickly debug your pipeline configuration while the build is running or after it fails.

When a build is running, and a job has a dependency that doesn't exist yet, you'll see the following message:

Job row warning for missing dependency

You can expand the job row to see the names of the missing dependencies:

Detailed missing dependency warning in expanded job row

If the step dependency is not resolved and the build fails, you'll see an error message:

Job row error for failed job due to missing dependency

When you expand the job row, you'll see the names of the missing dependencies:

Detailed missing dependency error in expanded job row

Liam

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service