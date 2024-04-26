  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. UI improvements for links and long commands on jobs

UI improvements for links and long commands on jobs

When viewing jobs, the links to agent and queue details now take up less space, and you can see the full command on hover when it's truncated.

A recent change added links from jobs to agent and queue details, but the links took up a significant portion of the job row. We've made the links more compact so you can see more of the job name and command while keeping direct links to the agent and queue details:

A job row shows the agent and queue information in a dropdown

When a longer job command is truncated, you can now see the full command on hover:

A job row shows a full command in a hover state

Liam

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service