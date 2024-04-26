When viewing jobs, the links to agent and queue details now take up less space, and you can see the full command on hover when it's truncated.

A recent change added links from jobs to agent and queue details, but the links took up a significant portion of the job row. We've made the links more compact so you can see more of the job name and command while keeping direct links to the agent and queue details:

When a longer job command is truncated, you can now see the full command on hover: